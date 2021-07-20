The zoo’s veterinarian Dr. Tara Reilly examined the calf about 36 hours after he was born and he weighed in at 125 pounds or 57 kilograms. He is 22 inches (56 cm) tall and 36 inches (91 cm) long.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the species as near threatened because of threats in the wild due to habitat loss and illegal poaching of their horns.
The new calf needs a name, so the zoo is auctioning off the right to name him. The auction runs through July 30 and proceeds will go to the International Rhino Foundation.