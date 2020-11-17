Armistead St. N., 487, No. T2-Hector Hugo Marano to Joshua Harrington, $175,000.

Boyle St., 1611-Matthew J. Slowik and Jennifer J. MacKellar to Sarah Elizabeth Bender, $680,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 411-Neguiel Hicks to Christina J. Aguirre, $350,000.

Columbus St. N., 308-Christopher S. and Anne J. Cobb to Anne Alfano and Blair H. Barrett, $1.32 million.

Columbus St. S., 684-Evan and Alicia Beach to Matthew P. Nyce, $685,000.

Cross Dr., 1015-Alfredo A. Varela and Romina M. Comolli to Misun Chang, $633,515.

Duke St., 811-James P. Pastorick to Thomas R. and Kristen Kestner Maddux, $1.29 million.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 410A-Jorge Campos to Kelly M. Maroti Yamaguchi and Kevin P. Yamaguchi, $285,000.

Evans Lane, 257-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to Sean Ragen and Corey Dutko, $575,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 407-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Steven Earl Oseland, $394,950.

Gibbon St., 524-Deborah Esteves and Robert D. Crawford to John Peter Elsea and Shannon Elizabeth Greene, $950,000.

Henry St. S., 401-Terry L. Scherling to Carol and William Bernard Chiasson, $1.7 million.

High St., 500-Julie R. Lineberry to Thomas C. and Amy E. Moyer, $1.3 million.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1210-Hugh Marcy and Karen Ogle to Christopher Brent Ulis, $311,230.

Howell Ave. E., 717-Changchang Zhang and Guang-Yu Zhu to Sutapa and Sarit Bhaduri, $1.05 million.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1903-Farook Ahmed and Megan L. Ortagus to Carmen T. Lazaro, $400,000.

Linden St. E., 127-Lionel S. Baren to John L. and Brittany Mattfeld Craig, $582,000.

Maple St. E., 105-Amy N. Luinstra and Win Frans De Groof to James VanderMeer and Haley Boyette VanderMeer, $940,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 607-Maureen Joy Ruthman to Myriam A. Abdel-Sayed, $298,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3488-Amos N. Jones to Charles E. Harris and Jennifer I. Dargan, $287,850.

Mason Ave. E., 320-Stuart T. and Anne C. Evenhaugen to Kelsey Sullivan and Dustin Harris, $825,000.

Overlook Dr. N., 602-Jonathan B. and Amy Field Poe to William M. Brewster, $986,500.

Patrick St. N., 708-Mark E. Moses to Alexandra Marie and Matthew Daniel Zolnowski, $639,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 316-Jennifer Davila and Justin Baird to Melissa Jayne Russell, $505,000.

Prairie St., 135-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership to Cristina Gutierrez, $946,743.

Quantrell Ave., 5831, No. 511-Aronny V. and Rebecca Noguera to Ibrahim Adem, $194,000.

Rhoades Pl., 5006-Lauren J. McKendrie and George M. Jenkins to Sarah Faye Pierce, $650,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1405, No. 117-Jamie E. Zuieback to Kenneth Adam and Kathi Ann Sawka, $649,000.

Russell Rd., 3103-Bernard E. and Nancy M. Murphy to William Patrick and Stephanie Ann Pastewait, $1.09 million.

Saint Asaph St. S., 907-George N. Harris Jr. and Karen L. Zent to Courtney Gaye and Douglas E. Troyer, $883,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 618-David C. Shindle and Belen M. Arrieta to Alyssa Marie Upchurch, $175,400.

Terrett Ave., 2601-James R. Peoples to Kathryn L. Santerre and Daniel T. Burke, $900,000.

Usher Ct., 3804-Hoyt and Mallory Bonner to Julian M. Herman, $502,999.

Van Dorn St. N., 1655, No. A-Princess Wasihun and Wasihun A. Abebe to Michelle Ku, $425,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 625-Trina Fletcher to Diana A. Oliveira, $235,000.

Walnut St. E., 18-Anne Marie B. Power and Stephen L. Power to Daniel and Lisa Rabinovitch, $1.2 million.

West St. N., 233-Jessica Lea Hill to Jennifer Debias Mabry, $645,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 3174-Allison Chapman Wasserman to Tawhir Hoosein, $269,000.

Wythe St., 1014-James Emmett Hayes III to Rebecca Margaret Seifried, $850,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams Ct. N., 1321, No. 204-Julianne Yvonne Twining to Alexander Biser and Elena Lopez, $464,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800, No. 13104-Kevin T. Riley to Martha P. Sanchez Martinez and Jorge Ramos, $250,000.

Barton St. S., 1500, No. 601-Jennifer K. Rawlings to Clea Melissa Stoner, $415,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 702-Paul Elio and Karla Ann Ditomasso to Lulu and Chao Zhang, $469,900.

Edgewood St. N., 209-Griffin Head Renovation & Design Inc. to Michael John and Kyler Elizabeth Smart, $2 million.

Fairfax Dr., 6916, No. 314-Christina Upton to Spencer Christian and Hayley Vanowen Berkebile, $549,900.

Florida St. N., 811-Samuel A. Tierra to Franklin N. Tierra and Bianca Hoen, $700,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4177, No. 102-Jennifer L. and Christopher J. Rodriguez to Kevin Leoncio Go and Tiffany Nguyen, $455,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 333-Walter W. Brown to Michael John Serafinas, $545,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 2020-Kevin L. Thompson to Issa Bannourah and Sima Ansara, $750,000.

Key Blvd., 3182-Jacob D. and Cassandra S. Bernstein to Chen Shen and Michael Glucksman, $1.49 million.

Lee Hwy., 5639-Matthew and Mary Gavin Smith to John T. and Andrea Ice, $795,000.

Liberty St. N., 1008-Howard N. and Donna Scharlau Gaines to Scott K. and Kelly C. Clayton, $960,000.

Military Rd., 3006-Linda Karen Willen to Seth and Sophia Kim Cook, $810,000.

Norwood St. N., 405-Janet M. Morgan and estate of James Frederick Morgan to Edward D. Keegan and Rose E. Thorne, $996,000.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 24, No. 203-C-Paul N. and Meera Rabih Genebroso to Stephanie Nelson, $250,000.

Quantico St. N., 2625-Jeffery D. Marcoe to Maria E. Fernandez and John Wesley Moore, $865,000.

Quincy St. S., 2008-Daniel D. Burke and Elizabeth Ann Chrusciel Burke to Mary Louise Ganssle, $700,000.

Taft St. N., 1210, No. 307-Will and Leah Kaplan Beardslee to Niles Cole and Rebecca Katherine Hunter, $385,000.

Utah St. N., 1145-Andrew Mueller to Nicolas R. Acton, $690,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 106-Amanda N. Hagan to William Martin Strauss, $405,000.

Washington Blvd., 6703, No. 32-Andre Baldanza to Christina Upton, $658,000.

Wise St. S., 118-US Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Stephanie Nelson, $601,900.

Fifth St. S., 3601, No. 202-Kerry E. Molinelli to Tyler A. Beloin, $221,000.

Eighth St. N., 5716-Amir H. Mazaheri to Lauren York and Brett Todd Mikoy, $1.42 million.

Ninth St. S., 5073-Kapil Padwal to Brian Mathews and Kristin Holsing, $489,000.

12th St. S., 3204-Esteban and Angela Amas to Anna Godsey and Daniel Bishop, $724,900.

26th Rd. N., 4432-Russell A. Johnston and Kimberly Waletich to Charles Anthony Corson and Valentina A. Bulavitchi, $1.1 million.

27th St. N., 6218-Jeremy A. and Cassandra Stuart Clark to Charles Hall Herndon and Daniele Eubanks Herndon, $830,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 107-Realmax Corp. to Diana Carolina Montealegre, $355,000.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 1205-Nancy Jane Pagliaro to Genie D. Shoffey, $425,000.

Queen St. S., 2332-Virginia K. Saba to Debra A. Lovette, $829,000.

22nd St. S., 905-Paul D. and Dana L. Edgar to Louis J. and Alice Andors, $975,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1587, No. 104-X-Robert W. and Trudy C. Norville to Kelsey Trouton, $235,000.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 551-Svana L. Bjarnason to Barbara L. Korman, $710,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1401, No. 505-Gregory and Hilary Lewis Cumming to Kristin M. Dahling, $589,500.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2880, No. B2-Thomas A. Seltz III and Stephanie Gale Jutila Seltz to Amy Osterman, $312,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2829, No. A2-Scott L. and Ann Mabry to Seth Wooten, $549,900.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2557-Chung H. Kim to Jason H. and Mira S. Gross, $674,900.

Wakefield St. S., 3318, No. B-Michael Carlo and Michael Colesanti to Mary Gavin Smith, $515,250.

27th St. S., 2010-Ryan A. and Sarah Coughter to Kelly Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and David Paul Leestma, $515,000.