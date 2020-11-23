Braddock Rd. E., 545, No. 1D-Matthew John Howard Barker and Erica Anita Barker to Kyle Douglas Maxwell, $455,000.

Canterbury Sq., 1, No. 302-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Rosha N. Jackson, $228,000.

Columbus St. S., 414-Cynthia G. and Mark A. Kneidinger to Jonathan S. Weintraub, $725,000.

Cowling Ct., 5834-Christopher C. Blackerby and Misuzu Yamada to Richard Ross Robinson, $529,900.

Dearing St. N., 2218-Stephanie Dawn Nelson to Zachary Glickstein, $474,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 800-Rajender R. Talasani to Xavier S. Wong, $185,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 213-Jose Carlos Oliveros Santos and Yvonne Vargas-Santos to Jordan Loeb, $357,500.

Fairfax St. N., 210-Katy M. Gottsponer to Randolph John and Sharon J. Stayin, $1.4 million.

Fayette St. S., 218-Charles H. and Kathryn M. Huettner to Jeffrey Scott and Meredith A. Gerland, $832,000.

Glebe Rd. E., 5, No. C-Jack Christopher and Lesley P. Knowles to Edward T. Hogan and Xiang Chen, $229,500.

Heritage Lane, 5133-Alexander J. and Ashley A. Laporte to Peter Reynierse, $609,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 258-Heather M. Nelson to Robert James and Cullen Andrew Prall, $270,000.

Hume Ave., 404-Christopher John Jarvis and Tanya Lynn Cowperthwaite to Neal and Christina Miller, $935,000.

Jay Ave., 3829-Susan E. Kelly to Brooks Banton, $445,000.

King St., 2514-Andrew M. Robbins to William Cromley, $760,000.

Longstreet Lane, 4651, No. 104-Patrice M. Jones to Sujita K. Basnet, $425,000.

Maple Tree Ct., 4203-Estate of Albert V. Bryan Jr. and John M. Bryan to Alberto Valladares and Sarah Shabbir, $950,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1018-Michael Leonard to Melissa Voight, $275,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3575-Michael F. Smith to Michael R. McGowen, $352,000.

Masonic View Ave. W., 410-Elizabeth P. Frank to Kelli D. Back, $1.12 million.

Oxford Ave. E., 205-Alabama Ave Corp. to Terence and Theresa Peterson, $1.55 million.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 111-William A. George Jr. to Joseph Etheridge, $255,000.

Portner Rd., 1207-Naveena Sompalli and Swaroop B. Parekh to Margaret Lee and Andrew Lake, $752,500.

Price St., 1711-Jamie Lynn McDonnell and Jo Ann O’Leary Bucks to Stephanie Kayal, $573,500.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1260-Helen Hamilton Hahn to Dustin Douglas Green and Loren Lapointe, $614,500.

Roberts Lane, 110, No. 301-Muhammad J. Rana to Scott Ryan, $402,500.

Roundhouse Lane, 1408-Matthew D. Anderson to Elizabeth P. Frank, $630,000.

Russell Rd., 3501-Steve C. Bond to Zachary Jacob and Fiona Beatrice Baustein, $800,000.

Saint Stephens Rd., 826-C&C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Karen Erica and David Peter Diamond, $1.35 million.

Stevenson Ave., 6327, No. C-Lynne Ruth Montiel to Leon V. Fisher Jr., $329,999.

Van Dorn St. N., 1197-JK Treehouse Corp. to Catherine A. Kane, $386,900.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. PH08-Susan Elizabeth Nunez and Ivan Nunez-Barreiro to Diana A. Oliveira, $245,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 8, No. 502-Chelsea Caulfield to Jennifer M. McLeod, $171,200.

Walnut St. E., 109-Stacy J. Blumenthal to Alexandre C. Heiche and Laura D. Greeson, $1.4 million.

Wilkes St., 1107-Jasper Allen and Marilynne Black Womach to Stacy Lynn Johnson Blumenthal, $1.64 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 4212-Yelena Matysyna to Carlos Enrique Burquez, $270,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 226-Jesus Contreras to John Thomas and Gina Wells Flynn, $360,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1402-Thomas L. and Mary A. Wiseman to Karen McKinney, $195,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams Ct. N., 1321, No. 308-Maria Del Carmen San Miguel and Carol Chase to Lori Zondlo, $579,000.

Barton St. N., 923-Lorenz F. Hart to Andrew Lee and Ana Vandoros Sellhorn, $1.14 million.

Brandywine St. N., 2007-Leah Meredith Cherne to Ransome Nathaniel Springer and Lauren Scott, $900,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1605-Evan M. Brassell and Megan J. Benetsky to Adam R. Olszowka, $365,000.

Edgewood St. S., 1400, No. 526-Annette C. Averitt to Nicole A. Kirsch, $320,000.

Florida St. N., 2320-Anna Diehl Andersen to Andrew Mark and Christina Regan Pacala, $912,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 134-Willie P. Whitlock Jr. to Charles Leroy Prichard and Kelly Lynn Magee-Prichard, $380,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 721-William Edward Hughes Jr. to Jimmy Joe and Monika Ortiz, $100,000.

Frederick St. N., 830-Angelo N. and Nicole L. Collins to Marlee Kingsley, $685,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 534-Chun Jae Park and Yangmee Shin to Daniel Brown, $540,900.

Glebe Rd. N., 1616-Steven M. Majich and Kalynn E. Hughes to Peter D. Thorin and Dung Thi Thuy Ngo, $830,000.

Hudson St. S., 7-Jason T. and Anna Z. Kephart to Jason Gary Devinney and Jennifer Kozak Rawlings, $939,900.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 148-Ryan D. and Jenna D. Colley to Anton V. Chaevitch, $445,000.

Little Falls Rd., 4840-LFR Holdings Corp. to Caroline Davis and Paul Schott Stevens, $1.3 million.

McKinley Rd. N., 900-Michael J. and Stacy L. Noblet to Jeffrey and Kathleen Cruder, $850,000.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 106-Timothy Milliner to Olga A. and Michael D. Loy, $585,000.

Oakland St. N., 39-Nancy A. Thomas to Hunter Amadeus and Celia A. Bayliss, $890,000.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 30, No. 206-E-Gary Roger Tingley to Isaiah Cox, $250,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 921-Charles and Mariemma Dolige to Rachel Morse, $425,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B505-Christina L. Young to Patrick C. and Rubi E. Escaffi, $295,000.

Taylor St. N., 1108-Frederick G. and Audrey L. Stahl to Jacob David and Elizabeth Tatge, $780,000.

Utah St. N., 1617-Nelson J. and Christa M. Martinez to Rebecca Elizabeth and Jorge Manuel Oben, $910,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 1009-Sabrina Maxine Wilbern to Madelyn Ruth Crawford, $395,000.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 708-Eric J. and Jennifer Rockhill Hanft to Sonia Catalina Francone, $715,000.

Woodley St. N., 1927-Jessica Giles to Erik Lurz and Karen Chang, $830,000.

Fifth St. S., 3601, No. 311-Daren A. and Leslie Putney King to Tamara E. Grigoryeva, $257,000.

10th St. N., 2514-Julie C. Lopez to Torge Gerlach and Elise Zamsky, $1.21 million.

13th Rd. S., 2912, No. 12202-Robert Castillo Wheeler to Timothy J. Bugansky, $295,000.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 711-Paul E. Culver to Kelsey Lynn Robins, $312,300.

21st St. N., 3153-Jane E. and Erik M. Wishneff to Tani Boon Jausurawong Wiest and Philip Ray Wiest III, $1.56 million.

21st St. N., 5853-Desire Castillo and Alexander Krughoff to Nicholas R. Weir and Kathryn G. Andrews, $1.35 million.

26th Rd. N., 5210-John Thanh Huynh and Thi Nhu Kim Nguyen to William Churchill Hutton and Allie L. Hutton, $960,000.

28th St. N., 6431-Sadasivam Manickam and estate of Soni Manickam to Negra Husikic and Admir Muzurovic, $1.3 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 1006-Randall L. Hill and Francis M. Carroll to Joon Han Lee, $344,900.

Fort Scott Dr., 2819-Robert J. Mroczek to John E. Wagner and Alla O’Connor, $825,000.

Queen St. S., 2412-Melanie Lou Beller and estate of Thomas Albert Fry III to Brittany Sterling Hopwood and Robert Anthony Blabolil, $802,500.

23rd St. S., 605-Jeffrey G. and Ann Marie Stetekluh to Christa and Ernesto Almonte, $909,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1619-Craig S. and Meghan E. Krimbill to Jonathan Vargas, $725,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 805-Patrick G. Lally to Valbona Kullakshi and Ismail Myzyri, $605,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. B-117-Alyssa K. Mazeika and Thomas J. Connor to Julie N. Stoner, $930,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2556-C, No. 3-Jeffrey P. Hart to Natalie R. Gutkin and Erik R. Siepka, $655,025.

Buchanan St. S., 2914-Keith Byron Senholzi and Alexa Lauren Lipke to Susan Anne Notar, $492,500.

Columbus St. S., 2966, No. 3249-Elisabeth and Ian A. Kilby to Rebecca M. Harvey and Russell W. Bowers, $485,000.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2660-Joseph and Kelsey Hohlier to Connor Imes, $800,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3359, No. A2-Jason D. and Robin E. Mott to Leeanne Pinski, $457,300.

28th Rd. S., 4645A, No. A-Alan J. Rogosch to Daniel B. Chapin, $410,000.