Cambria Walk, 130-Michael Kenneth and Rebecca Elizabeth Beirne to Vijay Raghavan, $760,000.

Circle Hill Rd., 3320-Estate of Phyllis Vander Fehr Yancey and Mary Jo Morgan to Shaun Michael and Allison Wild, $1.16 million.

Columbus St. S., 616-Desirae A. and James B. Williams to Nicki Lee, $715,000.

Dawes Ave., 5432-Peter D. and Rachel E. Prusak to Emily Catherine Francomano and Geoffrey Eugene Mayer, $779,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1321-Ionel T. Pop and Claudia Winkler to Andre R. Taylor Sr., $176,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 420-Christopher Hess to Ashish Sogal, $389,000.

Fairfax St. N., 601, No. 404-Gayden E. and Deborah O. Thompson to Cheryl D. Thiele, $1.35 million.

Gretna Green Ct., 236-Kevin P. Gates and Patricia A. Fechter Gates to Jason Anthony and Sarah Noel Streyder, $551,000.

Gunston Rd., 3234-Hani Hamwi and Karimah Al-Helew to Troy B. Wiest, $375,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 919-Marcus and Carolina Akins to Gabrielle D. Briones, $210,000.

Howard St. N., 807, No. 126-David Haas to William Manzanares and Maria Rita Jaramillo, $275,000.

Ingram St. S., 36-Victor Sanguanboon to James Won Cho and Hanh H. Nguyen, $438,000.

Keller Ave., 3918-Ashley Johnson to Elizabeth Thompson, $445,000.

Landover St., 3308-Matthew Douglas Register and Aaron Michael Goen to Ronald and Janine Garner, $693,250.

Luray Ave. E., 210-Jeffry R. Cook and Katherine R. McDonald to Kathryn S. and Paul A. McCord, $999,000.

Maris Ave., 5120, No. 401-Timothy R. and Courtney E. Lewicki to Raphael P. Reyes, $344,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3114-Kimberly Sue Berona to Lindsay Monica Roth, $410,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2719-Bryan D. Ashby to Susan Leah Dettmar, $915,000.

Park Rd., 310-Castlewood Investment Corp. to Evan Beach, $1.27 million.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 814-Frank Lucchese to Theophile Alexandre, $233,000.

Portner Rd., 1220-Elizabeth Sidoti to Timothy James and Natalie Traylor Clewell, $755,000.

Price St., 1736-Melissa Capers and Brunilda Hernandez to Terence Whitehead and Ellen Huber, $703,000.

Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 213-Pallavi A. Dinesh to Janice M. Fendrock, $495,000.

Roberts Lane, 120, No. 400-Melissa D. Blakesly and Dianna L. Darner to Derek Randall King, $379,000.

Royal St. N., 1127-David C. Vondle and Patricia Barry to John P. and Sally Troup, $1.23 million.

Saint Asaph St. N., 564-Kari R. Strobel to Rodrigo de las Casas and Claudia D. Kraft, $731,000.

Seminary Rd., 4135-Bruce A. and Joyce H. Gates to Jason and Cory P. Taub, $1.43 million.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4337-Anthony Yan to Engels R. De Leon Rodriguez and Zuleika Santiago Valentin, $300,000.

The Strand, 205-IDI Strand Corp. to Thomas L. Becherer and Jenny Cockburn-Becherer, $2.82 million.

Valley Dr., 3223-Jennifer Deist to Sarah M. Flinn, $391,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1209-Scott B. and Sherwood B. Stephens to Arin C. and Eva P. Roney, $385,000.

Walnut St. W., 201-Estate of Richard A. Eichner and William D. Stewart Jr. to Emily Marie and Paul Joseph Sass, $1.62 million.

Windsor Ave. E., 425-Karen A. Helbrecht to Regina A. and Deborah Anne Haiman, $1.21 million.

Woodbine St., 1409-Daniel and Jeanna Sullivan to Judith and Tamar Anderson, $519,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3227-Daniell Goodridge to Sharron Jones, $230,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 820-Janice M. Sigmon to Maria Camila Buendia Galindo and Ignacio Araujo Escalonilla, $233,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1609-Shirley B. Andrews to Theron A. and Rosemary G. Patrick, $325,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2801, No. 128-Christine A. McGuire to Gina Eve and Zareh Anthony Ekmekjian, $280,000.

Barton St. S., 1021, No. 120-Alina Lange Czaplicki to Emily Blake, $435,000.

Buchanan Ct. N., 2016-Taylor Hudson and Katie Joseph Lewis to Karin Hessler, $804,800.

Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 605-Charles and Sally Mitchell to Hari Viswanathan and Swapna Santhanam, $165,000.

Culpeper St. N., 1726-Soncha Lee and Keae Crowley to Enver and Arzana Malsia, $835,000.

Edgewood St. S., 1702-Kevin S. and Catherine L. Keaty to Priya S. Dalal, $700,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4061, No. 103-Helena M. Borges to Alex D. and Cydney Quick, $445,560.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 407-Kelly Stephenson and Kelly Marie Kurtis to Alexia Betsabe Roberts, $369,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 1228-Selam Yeshitila to Fabiola Chevarria, $235,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 410-Elizabeth Chu Hanson to Mahtab Emdadi, $992,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 1620-NT Holdings Corp. to Roberto F. Ecarma and Margaret S. Lacson-Ecarma, $1.13 million.

Glebe Rd. N., 2035-James Ross Ward Jr. to Kyle Andrew Weidleman and Katherine Anne Thomas, $660,000.

Illinois St. S., 311-Carlson Family Corp. to Andrew J. Thomson and Amie S.F. Thomson, $750,000.

Little Falls Rd., 6038-Brian James and James Patrick Rotchford to Blake Taylor Thomas and Anna Ashley Hunter, $940,000.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 216-Saad Hamadi to Sarah Oh, $357,000.

Oakland St. N., 2366-Lane W. McBride and Kelly D. Thorne to Stacey Randall Moy and Allison Rae Kingsley, $1.4 million.

Pershing Dr. N., 4318, No. 43181-Legion Real Estate Corp. to Matthew Bryan Geraci and Adrienne Elise Eisenhauer, $260,000.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1309-David S. and Mona L. Reaves to Steven Benjamin Kaltenbaugh and Megan Leigh Sheedfar, $687,500.

Rhodes St. N., 1817, No. 4-257-Claire Veuthey to Paula and Ivan Manson, $287,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. C307-Nicole C. Scifo to Richard T. Lunger Jr., $290,000.

Troy St. N., 1707, No. 7-378-Kenneth A. and Jessica L. Rohrer to Charles and Kelsey Smythe, $418,500.

Wakefield St. N., 3939-Anand and Elizabeth Raman to Adam Perecman Frankel and Stephanie Robin Psaki, $1.77 million.

Wayne St. N., 1320, No. 301-Christopher W. and Jacqueline L. Anderson to Skevos Thomas Psaras, $570,000.

First St. N., 6000-Frank C. Greene Jr. and estate of Donna L. Greene to Sean and Natani V. McGinnis, $970,000.

Eighth Rd. S., 5101, No. 403-Priya Patel to Kevin Joseph Mathew, $175,000.

10th St. N., 3625, No. 601-Jeremy M. and Natasha M. Mishler to Melissa Golson and Elka Slavova, $780,000.

14th St. S., 1709-Carl Horsham to Roy Abdo, $622,000.

16th St. S., 2701, No. 627-Kathleen M. Desmond to Julia Ruggles, $400,000.

22nd St. N., 4701-Classic Partners 3 Corp. to Oran J.A. Kremen and Tingyun Chen, $1.68 million.

22nd St. N., 5451-Trisha B. Anderson to Stephen Alexander and Joanne Claire Ramsey, $1.03 million.

26th St. N., 5600-Angela Akl to David A. and Heather P. Myklegard, $980,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 418-Mark J. Merling and Madison J. Lee to Karin Tse, $280,000.

Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 1706S-Christine Ann Meade and David G. Tittsworth to Jay K. Chapman and Ann K. Kramarich, $945,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 228W-Nathan Hillery to Cynthia E. and Gerald R. Oliver, $460,000.

20th St. S., 838-Soraya Turner to Nathanael D. and Crystal D. St. Martin, $772,500.

23rd St. S., 1601-Barbara Jeanne and Brian Keith Young to Robin E. and Jason D. Mott, $1.2 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Fort Myer Dr., 1320, No. 802-Alan N. and Karen R. Ram to Jonathan L. Humphrys and Niandra F.M. Tugung, $295,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1010-Stuart R. Rubens and Laura B. Lewis to John Carl Butler, $1.2 million.

Rolfe St. N., 1511, No. A-401-James A. Newton Jr. to Alexandra Nichols, $765,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 510-Joseph M. Ferrante II to Beth Taylor and Ralph Lawrence Dessem, $595,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3018-House Buyers of America Inc. to Amanda K. Stuhldreher, $525,500.

Monroe St. S., 2454-Laura D. Dyckman to Amanda Rose Almand, $589,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2735, No. C-Jennifer K. and Dennis W. Howell to Mai Deo, $395,000.

29th St. S., 4824, No. B2-Adrienne A. Jones to Richard Mark and Penny Johnson Klein, $393,500.