Bashford Lane, 527, No. 2-Eleanor Krause to Bradley Toler, $280,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 165-Michael A. Carrasco to Joseph Sher, $691,429.

Colecroft Ct., 505-Matthew and Krystal Jaeger to John Richard and Alisa Romney Rodier, $711,500.

Columbus St. S., 667-Angela Minnici to Donald J. McGee, $570,000.

Duke St., 316-William K. and Elizabeth B. Reilly to Michael F. Burbidge, $1.58 million.

Early St. N., 25-Joseph E. and Lauryn N. Denenno to Shannon C. and Thomas C. Hoffecker, $715,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 404-Bridget Hodge to Phillip and Stephanie Gottfried, $399,000.

Garnett Dr., 2448-Janice M. Fendrock to Esther C. Ang, $670,000.

Gunston Rd., 3530-Deborah Ann Gall Adams to Emily Rose Cortese and Anthony S. Jablonski, $350,000.

Harrison Cir., 950-Curtis L. Green to Eric Mann, $515,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 703-Kayla Hord to Victor Hernandez, $190,000.

Howell Ave. E., 610-Richard Robert LaFace and Patricia S. Harris to Kelly Marie Martin McGowan and James F. McGowan III, $1.3 million.

Ivanhoe St. N., 1325-Judy Anne Shaffer to Richard K. McPike and Jason R. Kaufman, $813,000.

Kingston Pl., 707-Andrea S. Aunon and Timothy W. Gallagher to Sarah E. Pray Plunkett and James J. Plunkett, $925,000.

Latrobe Pl., 4628-Joseph Berrios to Gordon R. Chase and Shauna M. Clayborne, $690,000.

Manning St., 3006-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to Clifford D. and Michele R. Lucas, $665,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3404-Kelly M. Cabezas and Joan Cabezas-Basto to Monica K. Rusk, $395,000.

Martin Lane, 118-Daniel A. Hicks and Katherine H. Maas to Lauren Marie Baetsen and Garrett Patrick Corless, $670,000.

Nagy Pl., 6020-David T. and Helen J. Glenister to Brian Timothy and Emily Jean Costello, $640,000.

Oronoco St., 1527-Anthony S. Martinez and Cynthia A. Howl to Michael A. and Sara K. Crifasi, $739,500.

Patrick St. N., 320-Joseph B. and Stefani Robin Cardone to Jay A. Roach and Yvette T. Collazo Reyes, $1.51 million.

Pitt St. N., 1113, No. 1A-Mark D. and Susan S. Bunning to Joanne T. Broderick, $350,000.

Prairie St., 133-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. to Kristina and Christopher Austin Lindley, $863,330.

Prince St., 1600, No. 406-Aaron Paul Sayers and Sarah Elizabeth Glendon to Christopher John Ehrman and Ivey Marie Glendon, $390,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1307-William Richard and Connie R. Staudinger to Kristin N. Roach, $445,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1405, No. 113-Daniel R. Hawkins Jr. and Sara Rosenbaum to Marissa Loya and Ryan McClelland, $684,500.

Russell Rd., 3008-Paul J. and Emily M. Sass to Sophia Ann Vandergrift and Jonathan Robert Lowe, $1.27 million.

Saint Asaph St. S., 523-Thomas O. and Georgia L. Mason to Matthew Hebert Alexander and Holly Jackson, $885,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 323-Alicia R. Bush to Shanna McCoy Cook, $265,000.

Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 30-Dana Michele Linnet to Lillian L. Cheng, $605,000.

Truman Ave., 5353-Thomas G. and Linda B. Jurcich to Muhammad Suliman and Monawar Shah, $625,000.

Valley Dr., 3513-Frank G. and Laura Marble Elgin to Gretchen Nutz, $428,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1395-Shawnte M. Mitchell to Michael Joseph Shepard and Raisa V. Velez, $430,000.

Vermont Ave., 4430-Jose A. and Brianna McFarland to Christine M. Wallace, $445,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 818-Bruce A. Boyer and estate of Cynthia R. Boyer to Catherine T. Dwan, $385,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 224-Christopher Giblin to Gina Cirino, $268,000.

Wythe St., 1010-Michael James and Megan McConnell to Mark Edward and Lauren Elizabeth Kimball, $825,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1822-Ann E. Rosenthal to Gloria C. Shaw, $334,500.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 201-Sonya B. Reinhardt and Edward F. Glynn III to Edward Robinson, $311,500.

Barton St. S., 1500, No. 580-Jacqueline R. McCarthy to Ryan Loftus, $342,000.

Burlington St. N., 2311-William L. and Lee Williams Califf to Larkin E. Barker and Nicholas Max Barbash, $865,000.

Edison St. N., 1510-Paul Shockett and Jennifer Silversmith to Anthony Joseph Pinheiro, $1.1 million.

Emerson St. N., 2013-Thomas J. and Jacquelyn E. Lassiter to Taylor Hudson and Katie Joseph Lewis, $1.25 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4149, No. 103-Lisa I. Wilson to Cyrus Alborz Afarin, $445,560.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 914-Travis Tucker to Laura Burns, $360,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 219-Kirsten Rohm Dubuc to Sean Thomas Ivey, $545,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 811-Martha G. Williams and Martha S. Glover to Alexandra Amiri, $715,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 210-Debra A. Houston to Frederick R. and Linda K. Denning, $385,000.

Kenmore St. N., 500-Audrey Inc. to Catherine Pavlich and Gavriel S. Friedson, $1.9 million.

Lee Hwy., 4377, No. B-Don D. Walsh to Rebecca Statler, $675,000.

Lexington St. N., 841-Diane Duston to Antonio H. Tovar Jr. and Marilyn M. Tovar-Garcia, $707,000.

Military Rd., 2130-Agustin and Autumn Ifarraguerri to Michael and Amanda Sherman, $875,000.

Nellie Custis Dr., 4011-Kathy M. and Bradley Russell Hall to Julie C. Lopez and James Grover Thomas, $998,000.

Old Glebe Rd. N., 4150-Mark Anthony Pontif and Nadia Del Carmen Pontif to Phillip and Dana Huffman, $1.62 million.

Pollard St. N., 820, No. 811-Darren B. and Kimberly S. Withers to Sylvan Haas IV, $685,000.

Quincy St. S., 1812-Pamela K. and Stuart C. Risdon to Jennifer Lynn and Shane Patrick Muscato, $742,000.

Roberts Lane, 3435-Melissa Cabocel to Kevin Richard and Jennifer Ann Borders, $1.5 million.

Upton Ct. N., 421-Robin L. Greenhouse and Kyle N. Brown to David Hardcastle and Elena Denisko, $1.02 million.

Veitch St. S., 712-Robert J. Callahan to Rebecca Michelle Jahandari, $850,000.

Washington Blvd., 3515, No. 508-Kenneth John Ingram to Catherine L. Deavers, $326,505.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 242-Charles W. Sublett to Christine Michelle Russell, $450,000.

Fifth Rd. S., 5920-Joanne Malcuit to Julie Tavares and Cedric Bryant, $717,000.

Sixth St. N., 5717-Ashton Homes Corp. to Nasrin Noushzadi-Motlagh, $640,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 206W-Carol Hope Salvatori to Lisa Franzen, $482,000.

12th Ct. N., 2203, No. 37-Beshoy Botros to Mayla Judith Holguin-Leal and Juan Pablo Leal, $849,200.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 1114-Carlos A. Pared Vidal and Raquel B. Bermudez to Christopher Bourke, $750,000.

18th St. N., 4303-John F. Gallagher to Robert Todd Zimmerman, $855,000.

23rd Rd. N., 2546-David and Donalda Thacker to Ali I. Ahmad and Safiya J. Ghori-Ahmad, $1.2 million.

26th St. N., 5805-Caron Marc Corp. to Ongelle Hickens, $1.24 million.

35th St. N., 4635-Christian L. Basballe Sorensen and Michele L. Beamer Sorensen to Gene D. and Jamie Diaz Robinson, $1.46 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 105-Joseph W. McLean Jr. to William Lee, $280,000.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 605-Kevin O. and Iver William Bradley to Verene Marie Probst, $463,750.

Hayes St. S., 3115-Nathanael and Crystal St. Martin to Jason DeSpain, $550,000.

22nd St. S., 612-Donald William and Margaret Anne Sealor to Justin L. and Gwenith Johnston, $885,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1563, No. 201-Z-Blythe B. Hamilton to Sheeza Qureshi, $400,000.

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 616-Cynthia A. Carabelli to Sandra D. Buchko, $645,000.

Queen St. N., 1615, No. M604-202 Montgomery Properties Corp. to Niels C. Jensen, $850,000.

21st Ct. N., 1556-Embree Cone Hunnicutt Jr. and Carrie Drayer Hunnicutt to Adrian Thomas Bogart III, $1.07 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2735-Judson B. and Joannella Morales Birdsall to Charon V. Camarasa, $400,000.

Columbus St. S., 2967, No. B2-Richard S. Brennan to Brian Lawrence Fogg, $310,000.

Stafford St. S., 3536, No. A2-Allan Richard Hamilton and estate of Patrick Pierson to Anna W. Goddard, $475,000.

25th St. S., 5041-Teresa Rae Dean and estate of Bernie R. Nye to Livio A. and Marianne D. Fiorio, $307,000.

31st Rd. S., 4605, No. B2-James A. Arcilesi to Rachel A. Ellena, $404,000.