Black Willow Dr., 24659-Jason Y. Chung and Susan J. Oakley to Christopher and Michelle Hundley, $824,000.

Clairmont Manor Sq., 25705-Sophia A. Baker Jean to Jarred Austin and Delicia Catrese Riddle, $510,000.

Coats Sq., 25106-Ryan and Beth Newton to Ahmad Omid Naderi, $462,000.

Cutgrass Terr., 25149-Abdul Farid and Rabia Anwary to Tim T. and Jenny W. Ma, $370,000.

AD

Diamondleaf Terr., 41897-Mary E. Cruz to Tyler and Anne Lewandowski, $525,000.

Greysteel Sq., 24621-Claudio E. and Sylvia V. Spencer to Edgardo I. and Maricor Descalzo Tiong, $495,000.

AD

Mastery Pl., 25210-Jason G. and Kimberly T. Watlington to Mary B. and Daniel P. Constantino, $595,000.

Moon Glade Ct., 24392-Richard O. Hall and Kimberly Pajazetovic to Kathleen Kozlow, $745,000.

Peach Orchard Lane, 25022-George E. and Joni L. Young to Branden Matthew and Kimberly Dawn Ellison, $685,000.

Rocky Boulder Ct., 41121-Timothy F. and Bridget B. Curtin to Kenneth M. and Esta R. Gladstone, $835,000.

Sodalite Sq., 25131-Sreekanth Padakanti to Muhammad and Hasan Tahir, $520,000.

AD

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Alden Ct., 4-Estate of Karen M. Zaccagnino and Vanessa Zaccagnino Marino to Panya and Kwanhathai Suwangerd Chua, $300,000.

Bickel Ct., 81-Loudoun Habitat for Humanity to Ayana T. Jallu and Maria K. Woldeyes, $315,000.

Butterwood Falls Terr., 20827-Mary Christine Boston to Enrique A. Flores and Kristi Lynn Lyman, $445,900.

AD

Cosworth Terr., 20875-Lindsey R. and Leah R. Wilson to Leqin Shi, $423,000.

Danforth Pl., 46489-Shivashankar and Vinuta S. Bhat to James and Amanda Massey, $630,000.

Drysdale Terr., 46620, No. 201-Estate of David Shover and Garrett Shover to Michael Hayes, $285,000.

Jeremy Ct., 31-Benjamin S. and Denise D. Caldwell to Bradley T. Bucher and Katharine L. Marlow, $530,000.

AD

Mountain Falls Terr., 47338-Jeffrey D. Funderburg to Amy Bezdek, $440,000.

Quincy Ct., 14-Ronald L. Wingo Jr. and Amy E. Peterson-Wingo to Hilary Bradley, $305,000.

Swan Creek Ct., 20464-James R. and Janice K. Lawson to Erick and Blanca Lopez Zenteno, $940,000.

ASHBURN AREA

Alicent Terr., 20457-Alexander C. Garten to Joseph and Diane Fread, $405,000.

Baltusrol Terr., 43216-Christopher T. and Jan M. Klein to Muntasir Mukhtar Noureldin, $560,000.

AD

Bowfonds St., 20413-Ramkumar Raja Solavandan Murugaiah and Naga Meenaloshni Gunasekaren to Anna Vakulick, $575,000.

Chokeberry Sq., 43321-Julio Astorga and Angela L. Jones-Astorga to Alexander James Murphy and Jessica Lynn Blakely, $435,000.

AD

Collingdale Terr., 44699-Warren K. and Keiko Ary to Warren David Adams and Nicole King, $620,000.

Dunhill Cup Sq., 43609-Eric and Lindsay M. Eshenbaugh to Kevin and Elaina Fortney, $530,000.

Felicity Pl., 43912-Thomas E. Beck to Kyle and Jenna Burke, $755,000.

Gala Cir., 44059-John Cordova to Susan M. Buckner, $420,000.

Holyoke Dr., 20673-Eric and Rachel Perez to Jeancarlo Torres Llenza and Melissa Ramirez, $685,000.

Katie Leigh Ct., 43257-Hanne Lore Lange to Faunice R. Jackson and Randall P. Allen, $619,916.

Kings Arms Sq., 44001-Lark Enterprises Corp. to Philip G. Harsh and Kristen M. Lauria, $460,000.

AD

Litchfield Terr., 44233-Melissa K. Vinyard to Jonathan Youst and Halee Winston, $415,000.

AD

Mandalay Ct., 20682-Bin Ouyang and Na Li to Khalil and Joanne Gonsalves, $690,000.

Navajo Dr., 44256-Vivian C. Reavis to Lisa A. Singer, $430,000.

Powderhorn Ct., 21019-Edward Lee and Bonne Wentz Abner to James D. and Amanda E. Beall, $684,486.

Sandburg Sq., 43850-Lynn and Suellen M. Ferguson to Phillip T. Cameron Jr. and Sharon N. Hoffman, $554,000.

Sprucegrove Sq., 20270-Denise and Jim M. Murdock to Sarah A. Page and Kevin Patrick Locke, $420,000.

Timber Ridge Terr., 20957, No. 202-Frances E. Blanchard to April M. Bromley, $235,000.

Tobacco Sq., 20958-Jerry Leurs and Engelina Dinkgreve to Justin Gredvig and Julie Ann Littman-Gredvig, $445,000.

Valhalla Sq., 20024-Steven Ray and Cathy Allen Fahle to Andrea K. Crutchfield and Ronald W. Walker, $648,000.

AD

AD

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Arbor View Dr., 22862-Forood Sepassi to Neil Aldrin and Carmela O. Matias, $770,000.

Bittner Sq., 42862-Cole Allen Mabie to Tyler J. and Ana L. Travis, $552,000.

Carters Meadow Terr., 23291-Padmanaban Anandan and Meghana Anne to Shankar Athappan and Bhuvana Palaniappan, $540,000.

Cypress Glen Sq., 23699-Winchester Homes Inc. to Robert H. and Kathryn A. Ledig, $675,000.

Ferncrest Terr., 22728-Jason L. Keys to Gregory Mark and Nicole K. Abrams, $340,000.

Fox Tracks Terr., 42271-Marland J. Clark and Khaleela Zephyr to Talia Parvizi, $595,000.

Good Hope Lane, 42571-Alkaram Properties Inc. to John Marut and Cecilia Luz Vasquez-Marut, $685,000.

AD

Havelock Walk Terr., 23631, No. 209-Birchwood Mews Condominium Development to Lawrence U. and Sandra C. McGee, $389,000.

Hollyhock Terr., 42449-Paul Challis and Patrick J. Mancuso to Rebecca L. Ortego, $324,950.

AD

Lenox Park Terr., 42502-Kyle and Lauren Ketter to Seong Jae Lee, $535,000.

Maison Carree Sq., 22573-Srinivasa and Sridevi Pondugula to Vishnu P. Gangasani, $490,000.

Milltown Knoll Sq., 23315, No. 112-Gerardo Romero to Beth Wilhelm, $400,000.

Quillback Ct., 23504-James Paul and Danielle Christine Bonnamy to Benjamin C. Hillburn and Amy C. Malady, $880,000.

Rockrose Sq., 42481, No. 203-Eric Hunter Kersey to Edward Galway, $322,000.

Southdown Manor Terr., 23297, No. 115-Jaclyn and Brock Hardy to Sherry Ruch, $419,000.

AD

Sunstone Ct., 22010-Ronald P. and Mindy R. Rubin to Andrew and Stephanie M. Martin, $700,000.

Twin Falls Terr., 23457-Alexander and Angela Hackett to Donald M. and Nargiz Travis, $526,000.

Wealdstone Terr., 43141-Derek and Monica Hunsberger to Carlita Marie Reese, $439,000.

Winter Lake Ct., 22183-David Ficker to Joe Bhaktiar and Kristi L. Hampton, $827,400.

AD

DULLES AREA

Hutchinson Farm Dr., 24648-Timothy Nevin to Keith Justin Ramos, $317,000.

Meadowvale Glen Ct., 23252-John L. and Judy G. Carter to Ravitha Lingampally and Shamsunder Reddy Gatupa, $837,500.

HAMILTON AREA

Hamilton Terrace Dr., 18-Byron and Elena Smith to Robin Aarin Matteucci, $450,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Apache Wells Terr., 43765-Ellen C. Wyly to Jason L. Jones, $565,000.

Barnfield Sq. NE, 343-Nathaniel T. and Katherine B. Haugh to Nathan R. and Michelle J. Hollenbach, $376,500.

Blue View Ct., 14042-Paul D. Challis to Romin Zandi and Johanna C. Arroyo, $692,500.

Carradoc Farm Terr., 43617-Robert Mark and Cathy Ann Howell to Justin and Szilvia Wheeler, $699,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19385, No. 308-Georgene Taylor to Alla Lubinsky, $225,000.

Elysian Dr., 13567-Jon E. and Reyna F. Shelton to LaTanya Christine Nance, $552,000.

AD

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1129, No. 301-Crissy Everly to Donald and Kelly R.M. Carpenter, $220,000.

Kipheart Dr., 19056-Rachel S. Drajpuch to Michael Wade and Brooke Nicole Shaw, $822,500.

Mullfield Village Terr., 18273-Matthew C. and Dawn Michelle Mayne to Arthur and Tandalao Franks, $690,900.

Promenade Dr., 19463-Nancy L. and Donald P. Graves to Cindy Miller, $317,500.

Riverpoint Dr., 43989-David B. and Janice L. Patterson to Peter and Leslie Carlone, $791,000.

Smith Ferry Sq., 43766-Karen Peccatiello to Kay Roseberry McCarron, $500,000.

Tuckaway Pl., 43552-Wayne Derek Wyatt Sr. to Natasha Vanessa Kapoor and Lyle R. Yablonsky, $1.15 million.

Whitney Pl. NE, 211-W. Alexander and Janet A. Williams to Oraine K. and Siriluck Bonner, $614,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125J, No. 11-Ethan John Lawlor to Michael and Darlene E. Harris, $152,500.

First St. SW, 10-Estate of Lucille Douglas and Christine M. Ambers to Roy Arthur Trammell Jr., $260,000.

Jennings Ct. SE, 202-Eric J. Wuchina to Marc F. Schmecko and Mildred Mazzone, $570,000.

Lime Kiln Rd., 39006-Hays Real Estate Group Corp. to Ewa and Michael Sheehan, $620,000.

Michael Patrick Ct. SE, 607-James A. and Cleopatra D. Burke to Jarrod D. and Lisa I. Hoover, $649,900.

Red Hill Rd., 41299-Matthew and Meredith Mjoness to Alejandro N. and Esther C. Salabarria, $600,000.

Roanoke Dr. SE, 220-Allison E. Jacob and Brandon L. Wood to Hristos Aristides Papanastasiou and Eulalia Emilia Quispe-Fernandez, $295,000.

Sunset View Terr. SE, 512, No. 408-David Dabb to Danielle R. Mascioli, $292,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Broad Way W., 11-Julie A. Cook to Michael H. Kuzniewski, $454,000.

Hammond Dr., 11-Kevin L. and Gail M. Farrar to Liem H. Hoang and Thi Thuy Trang Nguyen, $400,000.

Taylorstown Rd., 12499-Michael and Sarah McCave to Stacey Myers, $725,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Dover Rd., 23353-Julie M. Bushell and Hunter C.S. Armstrong to Marcie Kay Andress and Susan Anna Barasch, $956,000.

Walnut St., 106-John Chauncy Williams III to Coe and Maria Eldredge, $250,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Charles Town Pike., 34963-Marilyn Grace White to Karen A. and Richard L. Fletcher, $706,000.

Dublin Sq., 307-Eric E. Daniels to Leann Albert and Maxwell T. Stewart, $437,000.

F St. W., 181-Jacob P. and Marie L.L. Livsey to Rebekah Zahory, $365,000.

King James St. E., 232-Rodolfo A. and Kimberly S. Rios to Kyle and Kristi Allison, $595,000.

Maple Flats Terr., 806-Craig Swaner to Andrew Austin and Samantha Schmidt, $429,900.

Oak Ridge Dr., 18237-Jenifer E. and Charles S. Pape to Rodolfo A. and Kimberly S. Rios, $835,000.

Remington Dr., 37826-John and Michelle Cagnina to Jacqueline Mathews, $506,000.

Upper Brook Terr., 215-Ettore and Maria L. Micci to Lucinda and Scott M. Black, $474,900.

ROUND HILL AREA

Bernadette Ct., 36181-Estate of Frederick Francis Hafner and Lisa M. Burgess to Byron and Elena Smith, $685,500.

Parklawn Ct., 35747-David L. and Courtney Tarbet to Keenan and Emily Wolfe, $515,000.

Tedler Cir., 17668-Jason M. Shatarsky to Kenneth E. and Julie A. Eyerman, $522,500.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Beachall St., 42996-Charles C. and Susan Spencer to Jared White and Devon Price, $436,000.

Chorley Wood St., 43373-Kevin L. and Gigi M. Hicks to Jesse Dalton and Taylor Miller, $585,000.

Equality St., 42350-William S. and Julie S. McDonough to Kyle Norris and Stacey Hobbs Franzen, $746,100.

Francis Sq., 43062-Michael A. and Amber J. Young to John M. and Alexandra L. Cooper, $446,000.

Hartwood Dr., 25981-Anurag Saxena to Dana DiRenzo and Mark Jennings Kennedy, $599,000.

Lands End Dr., 26063-Glenn F. and Ellen C. Miller to Antwan Ramon Montford and Analyn Marie Wheeler, $485,000.

Neighborly Lane, 42550-Scott E. and Jean M. Olech to Vamsi Krishna and Swapna Valleri, $689,000.

Pilgrim Sq., 42839-Pooja Kapoor to Rasel Ahmed, $390,000.

Spyder Pl., 42966-Franzuha Byrd to Leigh A. Davis, $471,500.

Tippman Pl., 42947-John R. Sun and Haiying Lu to Nicholas and Brittany H. Mendel, $675,000.

Vaira Terr., 43981-Roger and Jade Tran to Matthew and Grace S. Davis, $425,000.

STERLING AREA

Avondale Dr., 424-Estel W. Henderson to Timothy Joe Withrow Jr. and Chandra D. Kaplan, $455,000.

Colonial Ave., 700-Moeen Chaudhary to Concepcion Barrera Morales and Juan Pablo Granados Vanegas, $300,000.

Eaton Terr., 46893, No. 303-Connor McNichol to Faryal Rashid, $290,000.

Fillmore Ave. N., 141, No. 1-Helen D. and Gary A. Knoke to Thao Thanh Lam, $185,000.

Holly Ave. W., 727-Justin K. and Patrocenia Dillon to Curtis Alan Merrill and Kelly Danforth, $440,000.

Kojun Ct., 401-Justin C. and Michelle A. Pickett to Abbey Lynne Brooks, $555,000.

Norwood Ct., 1069-Kyu Jin Choi to Dylan Youngstrom, $275,000.

Sequoia Ct. N., 109-Javier and Katrina M. Vasquez to Linda Ramirez and Albert J. Palma, $386,000.

Sugarland Oaks Sq., 21942-Newberry Partnership to Imran Aftab and Salma Naseer, $425,000.

Willow Terr., 208-Estate of Sherman R. Thompson and Shadaman Thompson to Dinesh Veera and Sudharani Dakshnamoorthy, $324,000.

WATERFORD AREA

Hannah Dr., 40975-Cheryl W. Waldrup and Sanford Cummings Jr. to Bonnie L. and Martin Coulbourne, $950,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Ada Rd., 10399-Carl E. and Patricia K. Hirst to Anne E. and Michael Jeffrey Sutherland, $515,000.

Auburn Mill Rd., 7333-Barry and Maryroi Goldman to Jorge A. Dominguez, $469,000.

Bristersburg Rd., 11897-James Edmond Fletcher to Anthony C. Guidotti, $249,900.

Cannoneer Ct., 7581-Jennifer Markson to Richard L. and Cheryl A. Corrado, $720,000.

Cobbler Valley Lane, 10478-James Smith to Daniel Michael and Laura S. Gossin, $799,000.

Dovetail Lane, 5170-Scott Adams to Kenneth Scott Slover, $290,000.

Ensors Shop Rd., 3666-Luther O. and Linda Y. Keys to Brian Keith Bell, $349,900.

Filly Lane, 7399-Kathleen M. and Nicola Hales to Megan Elizabeth Tracy, $309,000.

Freedom Ct., 11192-Randall H. and Kimberly A. Dueling to Kathleen Marie and Zachary Thomas Hoover, $425,000.

Godwins Landing Dr., 5021-Kimberly and Jacob Coleman to Richard P. Sherwood IV, $330,000.

Hancock St., 7506-NVR Inc. to Leonel Antonio and Lorena N. Gonzalez, $272,235.

Hancock St., 7520-NVR Inc. to Justin Stryker, $264,480.

Homestead Ct., 7182-Cynthia S. Rohls to Kyle Packer and Victoria Jewell, $525,000.

John E. Mann St., 150-Sami J. and Suzie S. Qura to Eric Jon and Melea Jo Maybach, $599,900.

Kings Hill Rd., 11544-Ronald L. and Ladonna Faye Berkenstock to Jesse C. and Kayla M. Johnson, $356,000.

Leeds Manor Rd., 5790-Anthony J. Horan and Susan L. Trotter to Tanya Lee and James J. Masiello, $2.1 million.

Lockhart Lane, 11051-Kevin and Tracy Twentey to David and Jaime Popik, $755,000.

Marsh Rd., 13058-Bernarda Bonilla Crooker to Kimberly Crooker, $212,000.

Merry Oaks Rd., 5556-Deborah Ayer to Scott Avery and Theresa Thoden, $650,000.

Onyx Way, 231-Michael A. and Alexandra L. Roelofs to Duane Bresson, $386,000.

Razor Hill Rd., 4346-Multygroup Investment Corp. to Joseph Mercado, $389,990.

St. Paul’s Rd., 10493-Desiree L. Wing to Joel W. and Joann Maurer, $459,000.

Sillamon Rd., 12661-Michael I. and Shannon P. Stalwick to Joshua S. Moss, $305,000.

Still Water Way, 5792-Jarret Brown and Miriam Brown Lam to Olivia and Michael Wilmer, $579,000.

Topaz Ct., 165-James and Laura Henderson to Paula and Donald Patrick, $394,500.

Waterloo Farm Rd., 8032-Thomas P. and Linda A. Fortunato to Heather Elizabeth and Jason Paul Brown, $572,000.

Willow Pl., 6161, No. 207-Thomas A. Stribling to Tank M. Merchant, $144,350.