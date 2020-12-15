Coats Sq., 24907-Ryan Schalk and Kristin Pardiny to Jeremy Keith Copeland, $400,000.

Crested Iris Terr., 25339-Patricia Manning to Sandra Lopes, $380,000.

Diamondleaf Terr., 41875-Sami A. and Zarafshan Qazizadah to Colin Andrew Tench, $525,000.

Greengage Pl., 24958-Adam William and Laura Perin to Andrew Kim and Sun Hye Park, $820,000.

Huntwick Glen Sq., 26061-Alexander J. and Sheena M. Martin to Kathleen M. and Douglass T. Rook, $601,000.

Little Rocky Terr., 26029-Leigh Murray Boyd to Adriana L. Albujar, $154,703.

Mindful Ct., 25558-Michael H. Wilmer to Michael and Karen Lemley, $732,000.

Patriot Terr., 25404-Oumkaltoum Ayouby to Cynthia A. Congleton, $360,000.

Racing Sun Dr., 25924-Aaron and Jennifer Bower to Julieta N. Lorca, $418,000.

Silurian Terr., 25103-Scott A. Merrill to Jordan and Bianca Stubblefield, $541,000.

Turtle Dove Cir., 41183-Andy and Alison Wang to Phillip and Kirsten Casalegno, $745,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Beaufort Ct., 47736-Richard G. Kim to Serena Washington, $710,000.

Briarcliff Terr., 20336-Brendan M. Mannix to Daniela Torres, $455,000.

Christopher Lane, 12-John Christopher and Cathleen Marie Wilson to Joseph K. and Valerie F. Josten, $655,000.

Danforth Pl., 46460-Jeffrey Scott and Mary Ellen Spencer to Matthew Bates and Gretchen M. Casta, $610,000.

Dorrell Ct., 16-Sergio Perez and Stephanie Rae Patterson Perez to Katlin Wood, $370,000.

Jeremy Ct., 23-Mary Angel Coelho to Eric James and Kathryn Lynn Serrano, $525,000.

McFadden Sq., 21228, No. 414-Frederick L. and Vanessa Schaaf to Joshua Lee Peters, $290,000.

Potomac Landing Terr., 20357-John S. Monro to James Moody and Heather S. McQuaig, $750,000.

Sulgrave Ct., 143-Bonnie M. El-Ezaby to Bryon Paul Veal and Peggy Audrey Lydie Veal, $451,001.

ASHBURN AREA

Abram Terr., 19934-Steven J. Zaccaro to Sahar and Fereshteh Kandahari, $635,000.

Baltusrol Terr., 43168-Michael Roger and Lecia Ann Tilghman to Alexander Nicholas and Tianyi Wilson, $512,000.

Blacksmith Sq., 43596-David E. Boyes to Elizabeth Anne Halliday, $440,000.

Chokeberry Sq., 43295-Kevin Christopher and Colure C. Caulfield to Yanfang An, $450,000.

Collingdale Terr., 44670-William S. and Judith H. Dotson to Forood Sepassi, $665,000.

Dragons Green Sq., 21796-Egon E. Friedman to Jorge L. and Mariam E. Aldana, $340,000.

Frugality Ct., 43889-William K. Fitzgerald and Mary M. Curtin Fitzgerald to Bryan L. and Melissa K. Waugh, $729,900.

Hickory Corner Terr., 43905, No. 108-Simiso Kabo to Mohammad Z. Irdmousa and Hananeh Mirzaei, $335,000.

Inverness Sq., 20076-Jack K. and Sherry Walton to Brett M. and Jessica Logan Leonhardt, $645,000.

Kelsey Sq., 21837-Mahmoud Reza Kandi Mahforoujaki and Seyyedeh Roya Masoumi to Neelu Kavuri and Kranthi Krishna Muppalla, $335,000.

Lemon Springs Terr., 21007-Christopher A. Foulkes to Timothy James Burke and Gabriella Sacco, $422,000.

Maltese Falcon Sq., 44483-Harold E. and Linda W. Aber to Mark B. and Nancy Petersburg, $520,000.

Potter Terr., 44505-Crystal M. Hrusovsky to Zachary R. Varan, $419,900.

Rush Run Terr., 43267-Victoria P. Martinez to Harry and Grace Woo, $445,000.

Solheim Cup Terr., 43625-Gail P. Thornton to Gustavo Rey Garzon and Marcela Lucia Rubio Valencia, $505,000.

Timber Ridge Terr., 20950, No. 302-Estate of Margaret Ellen Walker and Theresa Walker Bonfils to William F. Kennedy, $206,000.

Tippecanoe Terr., 44169-Joseph P. Bast to Sriram V. Iyer, $485,000.

University Dr., 45044-Henry Hoover and Kozue R. Bear to Matthew J. Di Dio and Cecelia S. Pang, $399,000.

Zander Terr., 43059-Benjamin and Maura Carroll to Michele Stewart Viar, $360,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Benfold Sq., 42322-Benjamin Ross and Amanda Carrie Canfield to Bryan Edwin and Sheryl Lynn Elliott, $524,900.

Cambridgeport Sq., 22460-James D. and Mallory M. Bowling to John and Julie Whitcomb, $599,000.

Courtland Park Dr., 22753-Jose David and Cristina Gail Nazario to William Chestnut and Yana Y. Lippincott, $696,000.

Fountain Grove Sq., 22759-Matthew J. and Mary K. Shelton to Deanna Ann Taylor, $310,000.

Goldenseal Sq., 42387-Frank J. Montigny to Sally M. Seeley and Kerry Seeley Riley, $218,000.

Havelock Walk Terr., 23631, No. 203-Birchwood Mews Condominium Development to Paul D. and Barbara A. Barnes, $340,000.

Higbee Lane, 23378-Adam G. and Valerie M. Schmidt to Joseph Christopher and Marin Alice Ebbets, $675,000.

Legacy Park Dr., 42462-Daniel S. Bruce and Lori N. Floyd-Bruce to Alexis and Cynthia Benitez, $544,950.

Magellan Sq., 42536-Javid Qulizada to Vikas Raju Koppula and Samreen Ghori, $465,000.

Milltown Knoll Sq., 23225, No. 114-Jeffrey Todd Winer to Michael Nogueira and Soraia Pereira, $417,000.

Potomac Trail Cir., 21005-Richard T. Carter and Jolene M. Davidson to Raj Sethi and Keryn Dohanich, $807,500.

Riggins Ridge Terr., 42285-Ashok Kumar Devineni to Andrew Reid and Linda Nguyen, $605,100.

Shooting Star Pl., 22967-Brandon Stuart to Thomas Murray and Amy Beans, $775,000.

Sunset Ridge Sq., 42554-Leah Madeline Marie Brophy and Justin David Brophy to Mathew A. Frix and Aurora Lezama, $434,900.

Thoroughfare Gap Terr., 43219-Omar S. and Estefania S. Rascon to Vincent and Deborah Schultz, $395,000.

Wealdstone Terr., 43135-Khaled Jarrar to Christian Tamburilla, $445,000.

Winter Haven Dr., 42278-Charles C. and Tracy C. Brockett to Ravi Alexander and Kathryn Balaram, $807,000.

DULLES AREA

Grand Central Sq., 45536-Nicola R. and John L. Reilly to Kelsey Morrison and Savannah Keller, $420,000.

Locomotive Terr., 21851, No. 301-Ali M. Shaikh to Daniel Nelson and Alanna Joy Betts, $315,000.

HAMILTON AREA

Hamilton Heights Ct., 17663-Kenneth H. Phillips to Ryan Chase and Amanda Hollingsworth, $560,000.

Swanbourne Dr., 16585-Brian and Holly Garstang to Daniel J. and Jillian E. Heltzel, $849,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Aurora Ct. NE, 714-Margaret Annette and Jack David Oden to Gavin Hughes and Cerra Cristina Clough, $648,500.

Birch St. NE, 906-Stephen Anthony and Megan Ashley Dozer to Mark Vincent and Abigail Christine Evans, $480,000.

Cannonade Dr., 17237-Belgacem Mkaddem to Matthew A. and Lauren O. Berger, $900,000.

Currant Terr. NE, 509-Madison Elizabeth Foote to Lindsey Roseberry, $395,000.

Edmonton Terr. NE, 577-Josiah Dante Jackson to Jonathan C. Brown and Madison R. Hoyt, $417,500.

Hampshire Crossing Sq., 43586-Miguel Cabrera to Omid Andy Berzinji, $335,000.

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1113, No. 102-Jill L. King and estate of Daniel W. King to Kirsten Fleming, $179,900.

Kepharts Mill Terr., 19201-Peter and Leslie Carlone to Brianne and Edward Alan Blankenberger, $552,000.

Morven Park Ct. NW, 311-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Flint Edward Anderson and Jennifer Kathleen Brady, $560,000.

Perdido Bay Terr., 18533-Donald P. and Anita Gail Toddings to Michael and Heather Duggan, $582,500.

Riverpoint Dr., 43965-Daniel S. and Roberta M. Cooper to Caitlin Marie Humphrey and Ryan Darryl Shingle, $817,500.

Smartts Lane NE, 1026-Valerie N. Naman to Emily Riedel, $374,450.

Tecumseh Terr. NE, 1506-Vladimir A. and Galina A. Repin to Bradley P. Holdridge, $460,000.

Water Bay Terr., 43815-Lars Bo Lauritzen to Alan R. and Maria M. Reyes, $490,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Balch Springs Cir. SE, 141-Roy S. and Shannon L. Nicholson to Neil Joseph and Molly Jo Agrasto, $625,000.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125C, No. 6-Karl N. Golovin to Hal W. and Leslie E. Vaughan, $195,000.

Creighton Farms Dr., 22492-Jordan Reed to Roberto De Jesus, $2.4 million.

Jacob Ct. SW, 605-Ralph B. and Martha S. Swiger to Joshua and Colleen Elizabeth Hyde, $690,000.

Melody Ct. SE, 816-Reagan L. and Cynthia L. Kling to Jason R. and Brei M. Bailey, $640,000.

Northridge Pl., 41343-Brian L. and Joanna M. Diciurcio to Glenn A. and Morgan L. Kivlen, $875,000.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1216-Vincent C. Lucas to Rakhi and Alok Rustogi, $410,000.

Spencer Terr. SE, 174-Lesley A. Hall to Michael and Annamarie Carmolingo, $515,600.

Wingate Pl. SW, 311-Douglas C. and Dolores M. Kemp to Oliver B. Ortiz and Jessica B. Contreras, $635,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Fox Meadow Dr., 8-Dionne L. Akhinegbe to Michelle L. Cidone and Charles A. Ramey, $500,000.

Mills Ct., 16-Cris N. and Sherry J. Bodine to John A. and Kaitlin A. Davidson, $380,000.

Stocks St., 68-Bradley K. Mullins to Sarah Lynn and Christopher Michael Krueger, $440,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Dover Rd., 23223-Scott D. and Lisa M. Palmer to Robert and Christine Patterson, $365,000.

Snake Hill Rd., 35240-Equinox VA Corp. to Tamara E. Gifford, $402,500.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Brookwood Way, 17792-Dorothy C. and David R. Harris to David W. Springer, $730,000.

DeSales Dr., 145-Matthew E. and Tracy T. Croson to Jenifer E. and Charles S. Pape, $580,000.

F St. W., 180-Richard N. Shaw to Patrick Graziosi and Samantha Susan Darr, $379,000.

Harpers Ferry Rd., 13374-Donald Gene and Barbara Hale Jennings to Doug and Bonnie Kittrell, $725,000.

Leeds Ridge Ct., 404-Cori Jo Fugal to Kimberly M. Henry, $440,000.

Nursery Ave. S., 141-Thomas R. Messegee to Eric Hunter Kersey, $584,950.

Pipers Brook Dr., 705-Albert L. and Anna E. Johns to Ryan and Jackie Kennedy, $565,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Arrowood Pl., 17379-Sharon K. Plummer to Ruth I. White, $370,000.

Parklawn Ct., 35735-Gyula and Ildiko Scherer to Ceren Suer, $730,000.

Tedler Cir., 17553-Clinton E. Schonter to Joshua Michael and Raquel A. Schuchman, $470,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Barons St., 43075-Hammaad Shafiq and Tahira Khan to Youngyeol Choi and Miran Kim, $700,000.

Chicama Dr., 25409-Nicholas R. and Brittany H. Mendel to Julian Emil Kurt Gressel and Casey Christina Gressel, $649,990.

Dunvegan Sq., 25218-Elizabeth A. Notarianni to Alexander and Larissa Kish, $437,000.

Flemming Dr., 42485-Russell and Tamiko McDevitt Stooks to Derek L. and Nicole M. Dela Noche, $950,000.

Golf View Dr., 42959-Michael J. Smith and Cheryl C. Vosburg to Barbara A. Duffy, $450,000.

Iverson Dr., 26157-Barbara A. Duffy to Shauna and John Walsh, $675,000.

Murrey Dr., 26139-Brittram S. and Lisa D. Wood to Sandeep Singh Chauhan and Ruhi Rana, $715,000.

Pembrooke Cir., 25984-Kevin James Luck to James R. and Charity A. Kerwin, $569,900.

Spurling Lane, 25884-John A. and Donna D. Hancock to Danielle K. and Randall E. Wood, $650,000.

Thornburg Ct., 25543-Brian and Christine Lewis to Nitin Pillai and Simi Pazhavara, $850,000.

Upper Clubhouse Dr., 25573-Robert Crafton and Kathryn R. Beery to Tony and Helen Thi Chen, $730,000.

STERLING AREA

Avondale Dr., 130-Nicholas F. and Liana J. Lamarine to Kevin Lee Garrett and Erin Beth Kogan, $480,000.

Clarion Terr., 46876, No. 201-Geetha V. Iyer to Mohammad Karim and Haroon Ahmad Ali, $250,000.

Coventry Sq., 248-Julia L. Hernandez and John M. Ford to William Omar Valencia Tapia, $278,000.

Evergreen St., 111-Cesar Isabel Vasquez and Rosa Maria Cruz to Charles Edward Johnson and Alex Gordon Watley, $490,000.

Kale Ave., 119-Henri V. Sosa Rivas and Agustin Gonzalez Arriaga to Denisse A. Castillo, $499,900.

Lincoln Ave. S., 100-Alkaram Properties Inc. to Arun Noel Victor and Jishna Ganguly, $500,000.

Monarch Dr., 34-Pablo A. and Pablo M. Constanza to James Hill, $333,999.

Saint Johns Sq., 189-Jane Ethel Marshall to Maria A. Quintero Reyes and Fredy J. Pineda Quintero, $280,000.

Sterling Bridge Pl., 45844-Joshua Lineberger to Traudlinde Pelletier-Kerns and Christopher Lee Clarke, $625,000.

Vermont Maple Terr., 46778-Jennifer B. Wu and Zachary X. Ao to Gardener James Cartwright, $430,000.

WATERFORD AREA

Charles Henry Pl., 39561-Josh Herman and Stacey Lee Salmanson to Erik King, $1.05 million.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Anns Lane, 4519-Donna Hopkins Abel to Falon S. and Gerett P. Pereira, $750,000.

Bear Wallow Rd., 717-CC Total Home Solutions Corp. to Kevin and Theresa M. Barty, $400,000.

Breezewood Dr., 225-Jacqueline and Marc Belanger to Brandon Sean and Viktoria Zaruches, $395,000.

Cannon Way, 369-Matthew R. and Kathleen McReynolds to Geneva Margaret and Joseph P. Callegari, $530,000.

Cobbler Mountain Rd., 3574-Carol Ann Ahmad and Charles Thomas Owens to Tina M. Pritchett, $364,600.

Double Eagle Lane, 9423-Diane P. Deford to Gregory Raymond and Zane M. Settducati, $493,000.

Elmores Lane, 7501-Rock Investments Corp. to Christian and Kelsey Callahan Cuervo, $375,000.

Fernwood Pl., 207-Antoinette H. Crouch to Kenneth C. Cornwell, $210,000.

Foulks Rd., 9113-Marshall E. Thielen to James Anthony Caruso II, $485,000.

Hancock St., 7502-NVR Inc. to Lucia Yolanda Rosario, $273,735.

Hancock St., 7518-NVR Inc. to Jill Irene Eckert and Ronald Kevin Payne, $274,395.

Hills Lane, 7134-Hye Yeon and Hong Kyu Pak to Alexander Bern and Jennifer Lynn Fleming, $610,000.

Iron Bit Dr., 7392-Joseph J. and Teresa L. Sholy to Tiffany Nicole and Travis W. Rogers, $570,000.

King William St., 7235-Jerry Edward and Cathy Ann Cogley to Rebecca Adaku and Joseph Franklin Kirk, $388,000.

Lakeview Dr., 7094-Jeffrey W. and Mary Cole Matthews to Allan H. Josselyn, $400,000.

Marr Dr., 7216-Douglas Baird Hendrie to Michael Christopher Thomas, $400,000.

Meg’s Dr., 8545-Marion M. Haynes and estate of Nancy H. Scholl to Clarke Ohrstrom, $289,000.

Old Waterloo Rd., 9408-Cynthia Conner Poe and Gwendolyn Bonnie Conner to Andrea M. Brest, $337,000.

Point Rd., 4863-Lakeside Homes Corp. to Joseph and Amanda Henney, $743,000.

Riverton Ct., 12181-Katie M. Applegate to Suraj and Sharmaine Chaitoo, $389,000.

Rugby Dr., 10948-Rodney H. and Ana Lisa Moyer to Kevin McIntyre, $363,000.

Shull Lane, 4539-Connie and Phillip Lipscomb to William Ryan and Lisa Higgins, $610,000.

Springs Rd., 9275-Amanda Joyce Caldwell to Eric Campbell, $310,000.

Wankoma Dr., 7692-Shane A. and Hannah N. Wingard to Valerie Jeanne and Miles K. Cyrus, $229,000.

Willow Pl., 6161, No. 106-Katherine A. Brown and Donna M. George to Beth Ann Secrist, $168,000.