DUMFRIES AREA

STRANGULATION

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 2. A verbal altercation at a hotel escalated when a man grabbed a woman by the throat. A hotel employee intervened, and the man fled. A 21-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged with strangulation and assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 2:10 a.m. Oct. 8. Four men assaulted and robbed a male acquaintance of his cellphone at an apartment complex. They fled on foot when a family member of the male intervened. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

BRANDISHING

Red Cedar Rd., 18100 block, 3:58 a.m. Oct. 2. A man awoke to the sound of his car alarm going off. He located a person who returned property stolen from one of the vehicles. The person brandished a firearm, then fled when the man attempted to call police.

MANASSAS AREA

SHOOTING WITHIN A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Moore Dr., 11400 block, 11:21 p.m. Oct. 3. An occupant at a residence fired rounds through a rear glass door from the inside. The 48-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with shooting within a dwelling.

BRANDISHING

Sudley Rd., 8600 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 3. A man was walking in a parking lot when a driver confronted the man from his vehicle. The driver brandished a firearm and yelled at the man, then exited his vehicle and struck the man. A 44-year-old Manassas man was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with brandishing and assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Rokeby Dr., 7300 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29. A man was traveling in a vehicle with several others when the driver stopped and the man was dragged out of the vehicle and assaulted. Three males and a female struck him, took his wallet and fled. Two Manassas boys, 15 and 17, and a Manassas girl, 15, were arrested and charged with robbery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sudley Manor Dr., 10600 block, 1:22 p.m. Oct. 4. Two women observed a man in a parking lot exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures toward them. When the women approached the man, he threw a plastic bottle toward them and kicked at them. A 57-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with obscene sexual display, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of indecent exposure.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Rainwater Cir., 8200 block, noon-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. A gaming system, an Apple watch and a tablet were stolen from a residence.

TRIANGLE AREA

ROBBERY

Mockingbird Heights Rd., 19200 block, 9:39 a.m. Oct. 6. A 25-year-old man entered the residence of a female acquaintance through an unlocked window. An argument escalated when the man struck the female and attempted to take cash from her. He fled empty-handed.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Beechtree Lane and Fern Pl., 7:25 p.m. Oct. 4. A verbal altercation between two males escalated when one of the males struck the other, then brandished a knife and stabbed him. A 14-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ARREST/SOLICITATION OF INAPPROPRIATE IMAGES

Woodbridge area, Oct. 1. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into the solicitation of inappropriate images involving an underage female. He was charged with use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children and possession of child pornography.

CHILD NEGLECT

Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 10:39 p.m. Oct. 6. Officers on patrol observed two men standing outside a vehicle, one of them holding a firearm. Both men were detained. A third man was sitting inside the vehicle with his 19-month-old child. During the investigation, a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were also observed inside the vehicle. The third man was detained, and the child was turned over to a family member unharmed. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with child neglect, possession of firearm while possessing certain substances, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with child neglect, possession of firearm while possessing certain substances, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

ROBBERY

Dapple Gray Ct., 12300 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 1. A 14-year-old boy arranged to sell shoes via social media. When he arrived, a person attempted to take the shoes without paying for them. The boy retrieved his shoes, but the “buyer” brandished a firearm, took the shoes and fled in a gray Honda Civic.

Stockholm Way, 2900 block, 4:36 p.m. Oct. 1. Two males arranged to rent equipment from a male acquaintance. During the encounter, the acquaintance demanded cash at knifepoint. A struggle ensued, and the acquaintance fled with one of their cellphones. No injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Jadestone Way, 13000 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 6. A man accosted a female outside a residence, followed her to the rear of the home and exposed himself to her. The 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Glendale Rd., 4200 block, 10:17 p.m. Oct. 6. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers located multiple shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Piccolo Lane, 14500 block, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5. A television and cash were stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked front door.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Manassas Dr. and Old Centreville Rd. area, 5 p.m. Oct. 2. A man stabbed and assaulted a person following a suspected road rage incident. The 42-year-old Manassas man was arrested at his residence and charged with malicious wounding. The injured person suffered multiple wounds to his hands and face.