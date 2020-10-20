GAINESVILLE AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

Gainesville area, Oct. 13. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child on more than one occasion between June 2018 and May 2020. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy.

MANASSAS AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

Clemson Ct., 12:44 a.m. Oct. 11. A man inappropriately touched a female acquaintance inside a residence. The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Manassas area, Oct. 8. A 40-year-old Manassas man was arrested after a woman observed the male acquaintance touch her 12-year-old child inappropriately. It was learned during the investigation that he sexually assaulted the child more than once between Sept. 5 and Oct. 8. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Leland Ave. and Lake Dr., 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8. A man stabbed a male acquaintance during an argument. The 40-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. The acquaintance reported significant injuries.

ASSAULT

Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 11. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument at an apartment that escalated when the man struck the woman and grabbed her throat. The 28-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Amelia Ct., 9200 block, 9:07 p.m. Oct. 10. Two males accosted a male pedestrian. One of the males brandished a firearm while the other took the pedestrian’s cellphone, and the two males fled.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sudley Rd., 8100 block, 6:01 a.m. Oct. 9. Paper products and cash were stolen from a hookah shop entered by force.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Aiden Dr., 1500 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 10. A man struck and kicked a female acquaintance during an argument. The woman escaped to a nearby business, where she contacted a family member. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

Belvedere Dr., 14400 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 13. A man and a female family member got into an argument that escalated when the woman struck the man several times with a plastic cord. The 38-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT

Danville Rd., 14600 block, 12:15 a.m. Oct. 11. A man and a female acquaintance got into several arguments during the evening that escalated when the man grabbed the woman’s throat and struck her. A 31-year-old West Virginia man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Shady River Ct., 1700 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 14. Residents reported hearing gunshots, and two men, one of whom was carrying a firearm, were seen before the shots were fired. Officers located shell casings in the street in front of an apartment building. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fallbrook Lane, 14200 block, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 8. A homeowner reported that their residence was entered by force through a basement window and silverware was stolen sometime between Sept. 20 and Oct. 8.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.