DUMFRIES AREA

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Harwood Oaks Ct., 16700 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 18. A man became disorderly during an argument at a residence and threatened a female family member. He retrieved a pocketknife and lunged at her. No contact was made. The 50-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Talon Dr., 4100 block, 10:33 p.m. Oct. 19. Two men entered a convenience store, and one of them brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the men fled.

GAINESVILLE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Gainesville area, Oct. 19. A 52-year-old Gainesville man was arrested following an investigation of sexual assault of a minor that occurred in the Bristow area between January 2016 and January 2018. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties, two counts of incest, and use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

HAYMARKET AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Antioch Ridge Dr., 5300 block, 1:03 p.m. Oct. 19. A man was working on his firearm when the weapon discharged. Multiple rounds struck an exterior air conditioning unit and a neighbor’s residence, with two rounds entering the home. No injuries were reported. The 82-year-old Haymarket man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Ben Lomond Park area, Oct. 11. A teenage male sexually assaulted a young girl at a park. The girl’s parents contacted police, and the male fled.

SHOOTINGS

Community Dr., 8100 block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 18. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was uncooperative with investigators. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

Portwood Turn, 8100 block, Oct. 16. A man got into a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance that escalated. The man brandished a firearm and fired toward the acquaintance, striking him in the lower body. The man fled, and the acquaintance was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Waterfront Dr., 9700 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 15. A homeowner heard gunshots. Later that day, a bullet was discovered that entered the residence through a rear door, striking an interior ceiling. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 17. Two males accosted a male pedestrian with his 18-year-old son. The men struck the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground. The man’s son and several bystanders intervened, and the males fled. The pedestrian sustained a laceration to his face and was treated at the scene.

ROBBERY

Rokeby Dr., 7300 block, 11:48 a.m. Oct. 19. A man was cleaning his SUV when a male approached brandishing a firearm and demanding the keys. The male fled in the man’s vehicle at a high speed.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Spriggs Rd., 13200 block, 5:25 p.m. Oct. 17. A female pedestrian observed a white pickup truck next to her. The male driver asked her for directions. When the woman approached the vehicle, the man was seen exposing himself. The woman immediately walked away from the vehicle, and the man drove off.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Balls Ford Rd., 10500 block, 12:49 a.m. Oct. 20. A warehouse was entered by force, and multiple items were tampered with, but nothing was reported missing.

Honey Bee Way, 8100 block, noon Oct. 15 to 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Jewelry was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

NOKESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Flory Rd., 10500 block, 10:26 p.m. Oct. 18. A 51-year-old Nokesville man was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a man involved in an altercation with his son. He was charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Oscar Ct., 6200 block, 6:06 p.m. Oct. 18. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after an argument with an acquaintance escalated and an accomplice threw a glass bottle at a female, causing lacerations to her leg. The man was charged with accessory after the fact in a malicious wounding, possession of a concealed weapon, communicating threats by telephone, and obstruction of justice. Police are searching for the accomplice.

Wood Hollow Dr., 12700 block, 6:17 a.m. Oct. 19. A man armed with a sword attempted to enter a woman’s apartment by force. She prevented the man from entering but received a cut on the hand. A 42-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and burglary.

HIT AND RUN

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Marys Way, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 20. A 2015 Scion tC was traveling north when it struck a 2007 Nissan Xterra head on. The driver of the Scion fled the scene. Both the 27-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger of the Nissan were hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say the Scion was reported stolen from the Fredericksburg area.

ARREST

Allspice Ct., 12200 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 19. Responding to a domestic incident with weapons, police arrested a 44-year-old Woodbridge man. He was charged with abduction, brandishing a firearm, domestic assault and battery, and violating a protective order.

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Columbia Rd., 1300 block, 1:47 a.m. Oct. 19. A homeowner heard multiple gunshots in the area and a vehicle speeding away. When the resident awoke later that morning, the front glass door to the residence was found shattered by an apparent bullet. Additional damage was located in an interior living room wall. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Georgia Rd., 15100 block, 11:43 p.m. Oct. 15. A man claiming to be a police officer knocked on the door of a residence and informed a person to move their vehicle parked on the roadway. Officers arrived and determined the vehicle was parked legally. As officers were speaking to the victim, the man approached wearing a tactical vest, two firearms, and gloves with “Police” embroidered on them. When he identified himself as being a law enforcement officer, police requested his credentials. Following the investigation, the 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 3:45 a.m. Oct. 17. A resident at an apartment complex reported hearing a single gunshot. Officers located a shell casing on the sidewalk. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 19. A man fired multiple rounds from a handgun behind a business, then entered a thrift store, waived the gun in the air and pointed the weapon at several customers. The 34-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents was reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.