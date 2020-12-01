Benton Lake Rd., 11954-Lisa B. Katzman to Elizabeth Wolfe Price and Larry Byers, $420,000.

Caithness Cir., 12189-Amina Malik to Jacqueline Beauvais, $310,000.

Chippenham Ct., 12554-Michael and Kathleen Johnson to Ricardo Javier and Sarah Katilyn Rodriguez, $585,000.

Dochart Sound Lane, 9893-Jasmine Carpenter and Jasmine M. Harris to Francisco David Ortega and Karen Medrano, $360,000.

AD

Falcon Glen Ct., 9076-Victoria Jewell to Reiko Betz, $350,000.

Flynn Ct., 13191-Donald L. and Alexa J. Nuckles to John Thomas Grady and Rachel N. Mayle, $536,000.

AD

Huddersfield Way, 8629-A. Karon Lee Davis and Shana Brown Davis to Mauricio L. Claure and Monica D. Suarez, $506,000.

Jarrow Lane, 12325-Mauricio S. and Cindy J. Paz to Amina and Faisal Malik, $381,000.

Loma Dr., 9503-Maria Y. Aguirre Lopez and Fernan A. Rivas Sanchez to Abdul Moneer and Mohammad Monsoor Hakami, $485,000.

Malvern Way, 12310-Robin Hayes to Agustin E. and Olga L. Aste, $363,000.

Poagues Battery Dr., 10597-Ashley H. Lightner to Richard J. and Deborah Kavanaugh, $526,500.

Selkirk Cir., 12414-Daniel Wilson II to Mary Elizabeth and Stephen Dennis Ritter, $324,900.

AD

Town Green Rd., 11705-David M. Halphen and Nobuko Okudaira to Joseph and Megan Zimmerman, $500,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Abbott Ct., 4694-Mark J. and Patricia O. Tedesco to Christopher John and Lynn M. Leclair, $430,000.

Ashdale Ave., 14610-MMHH Investment Corp. to Kai Axel Schjang, $370,000.

AD

Bowes Lane, 2854-Jian Yu to Amalia J. Gargiulo, $253,000.

Broker Lane, 3353-Neabsco Overlook LLC to Lorenz and Meliza Abanilla, $402,391.

Corona Lane, 3821-Stephen Underwood and Michelle Avda to Muhammad Akbar, Mussarat and Zarmina Khan, $308,335.

Darbydale Ave., 14784-Daniel R. and Kathryn E. Kingsmill to Irio C. Macedo Penna and Maurea A. Penna, $335,000.

Emberdale Dr., 14829-Tonya E. Harrison to Brandon K. and Amanda W. Haskin, $257,000.

AD

General Washington Dr., 14432-Howard H. and Athena Staik to Steven and Kathleen Fournier, $579,000.

Gunston Hall Dr., 5313-Henry L. and Stacy J. Ross to Steven H. and Carol L. Lewis, $560,000.

Hillendale Dr., 13324-Jose Ariel and Ilcia Raquel Reyes to Hector and Maria E. Rodriguez, $305,000.

Kerr Ct., 13427-Zaher and Hamida Nasserjah to Mohammed Elomary and Amal Laamari, $510,000.

AD

Kirkdale Dr., 4928-Stephen R. and Souadou Toure Sposato to Thanh Nguyen and Huyen Vo, $320,000.

Lindendale Rd., 14233-Kim Van T. Truong to Yonis L. Barahona and Yahoska Lisset Norori, $357,000.

Moonbeam Dr., 5766-Donald E. and Marthan Kleinhample to Ashley Joswick and Bryan Bryan Lopez, $440,000.

AD

Oakham Ct., 13281-Russell James Shavatt and Christina Marie Boles to Paul and Emily Nicole Acuna, $445,000.

Packard Dr., 13380-Andrew J. and Jatia D. Wrighten to Danielle Justine Greenfeld, $390,000.

Quander Ct., 13038-Alena L. Carroll to Joseph Baca, Stacy A. Gerbozy and Ashely Lauren Andrade, $295,000.

Rabson Ct., 14321-Michael J. and Debra L. Oliver to Sheldon H. and Lauren Stewart, $365,000.

Ribbon Ct., 5689-John A. Graves to Dario and Sonia Flores, $328,000.

Satterfield Dr., 5334-Robin Lynn Howard to Ivan Adriano and Corinne E. Linares, $374,000.

AD

Starling Ct., 4431-Shelley E. Branch to Matthew C. and Ana C. Kim, $310,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3041-Said Aziz to Janice Humphrey, $295,000.

AD

Cahill Lane, 3043-Garry S. Banks II and Derra L. Banks to Alexandra Gatlin and Kevin Jenkins, $319,900.

Gibson Mill Rd., 17124-Gilberto Villa to Dylan Jermaine Flowers, $320,000.

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3274-Anthony W. and Corrie L. Brown to Erin Ladele and Winter Bayard, $365,000.

Possum Point Rd., 18213-Paul C. Lehman to Jorge and Virginia Marrero, $390,000.

Tebbs Lane, 18205-Mohammad N. Zazai to Alieu Sesay, $390,500.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bridlewood Dr., 13852-Walter T. and Ellen R. Godlewski to Alexander Franklin and Donna Abarr Miller, $525,000.

Bullen Bluff Terr., 6551-Donna Corey Setzer to Mark and Rhonda Jean Wicker, $469,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B104-George W. and Nancy H. Field to Randy Lee Harris and Rejane Aldrich, $305,000.

AD

AD

Clatterbuck Loop, 14098-William Jeffrey and Melanie T. Bounds to Emeran Serge Marie Menang Evouna, $608,084.

Crescent Park Dr., 8021-Mark E. Kordalski to Ross D. and Christy R. McGivern, $349,999.

Estate Manor Dr., 13858-Jeremy T. Obie and Adeline F. Kranzburg to Joshua Marshall and Natalie Arinda Black, $630,000.

Haro Trail, 14186-Mark S. and Kaitlyn M. Allen to Jin Hee Kim and Sangmin Lee, $380,000.

Kensington Palace Ct., 15804-John and Donna Cunningham to Clayton Rashawn and Evelyn Allen, $852,000.

Ladderbacked Dr., 14282-Sean B. and Patricia A. Driscoll to Jonathan and Mooneena Carmack, $575,000.

Little Thames Dr., 7052-Peter Iskander and Marriam Onsy Ewaida to Sarah Noelle Mahoney, $300,000.

AD

Pedigrue Ct., 8377-Melba Michelle and Madoua Jack Amissi to Scott Allen and Elmira Pierce, $860,000.

Rathbone Pl., 6809-Chad J. and Jennifer L. Baer to Nathan A. Moyer and Christiana M. Connolly, $599,000.

AD

Roxborough Loop, 8219-Craig and Tanya G. Krause to Sean and Patricia Driscoll, $740,000.

Screech Owl Ct., 8906-Christopher Lloyd to Will J. Lawson, $435,000.

Settlers Trail Pl., 6216-William Henry and Catherine Margaret Benner to Steven Harold and Valerie Lyle Wolfe, $485,000.

Sterling Point Dr., 14044-Ryan A. and Leah O. Bell to Artan and Alma Harizi, $575,000.

Traditions Trail, 6926-Sherry L. Carner to Jacob A. Yezzi and Ashtyn E. Scannell, $385,000.

AD

Yearling Ct., 8550-Matthew A. and Kristina L. Simmers to Joseph A. and Sarah L. May, $580,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Bakerwood Pl., 14345-Robert L. and Denise Ebert Carlston to Warren and Andrea Caron, $533,000.

Bryson Cir., 6827-Regina and Adam Mbundure to Aimee C. Quinn, $510,000.

Clementine Way, 15050-Patricia Murphy and Terry L. Kee to Amardeep Singh, Maninder Pal Kaur and Gumeet Kaur, $435,000.

AD

Dunnbrook Terr., 6016-Robert J. and Biruktawit K. Thompson to Shawn Thomas and Marquelle Elizabeth Adkins, $570,000.

Greymill Manor Dr., 15935-Kelly and Jason Kallal to Jose Efrain and Amy Leigh Sanchez, $435,000.

Linville Creek Dr., 15315-Michael and Olivia Wilmer to Ashley N. Hinkle, $414,000.

Marsh Pl., 15983-Glenn Rush to Sung Hun You and Su A. Kim, $420,000.

Mountain Rd., 3390-SSB Assets Corp. to Byron and Cierra Relyea, $940,000.

Rachel Pl., 15720-Aimee C. and David R. Quinn to David Ryan and Andrea Stickney Smith, $690,000.

Ryder Cup Dr., 15651-Dennis and Sophia Heejin Cho to in Suk and Yeng Jin Yoo, $705,000.

Stokes Lane, 15804-Joshua Rodolfo and Ashley Castillo to Ramon Morrobel, $460,000.

William White Way, 6818-Bradley F. and Lauren N. Wilson to Bradley Stephen and Cheryl Lynn Kerxton, $445,000.

AD

MANASSAS AREA

Barbados Lane, 7446-Michelle Darter to Karen Rios and Danniel Rodarte, $300,000.

Blackburn Cove Lane, 11031-DFH Blackburn Corp. to Eric Noh, $438,325.

Brickshire Lane, 8562-Richard Rayner and Dawn Bilodeau to Amanda and Samuel Lee Makely, $562,000.

Champlain Dr., 12919-Michael K. and Linda L. Curtis to Paul M. and Debra M. Rinaldi, $789,000.

Copeland Dr., 10298-Maria Jose and George J. Spender to Joseph Stazzone, $423,000.

Cuyahoga Ct., 13162-John S. Moretti to Dora B. Gallego, $559,900.

Fincastle Dr., 5836-Bert and Katherine Lowery to Joel A. and Jessica M. Holsteen, $495,000.

Greenview Lane, 9808-Carroll A. Howell and Barbara A. Contreras Orozco to Miller O. Araujo, $455,000.

Hinton Way, 10758-Seung Hyun Kim to Daniel Dongik and Katherine Lynn Yum, $410,000.

Kahns Rd., 12063-Laura and Christopher Posey to Eddie J. and Deborah C. Guerrero, $734,500.

Lafayette Ave., 9448-Clifford Wilson to Kyle A. and Sophia Harmon, $314,900.

Monocacy Way, 10777-Arvind Nadathur and Jayita Chatterjee to Andrew and Jakeline Domsic, $495,000.

Oak Hollow Ct., 8828-Katherine J. Groomes to Emesor Giovanni Melendez Saavedra and Maria Escobar De Saavedra, $259,000.

Pershing Dr., 13074-Ian A. and Lori A. McDonald to Jake E. Anderson and Sara Rene Cooper Anderson, $594,000.

Saint Thomas Loop, 7375-Harish and Ram C. Joshi to Shamim and Jawad Wali, $319,000.

Smithfield Rd., 11617-Leonel Gonzalez Telles to Laura Jolene and Jarrod Taylor, $394,500.

Tattersall Dr., 10616-Eric J. and Cheryl Penrod to Aaron J. Kim and Angelina M. Lee, $546,000.

Tomislav St., 8770-Diaprie Mitchell to Spencer Daniel Lloyd and Kari Lee Hemund, $465,000.

Westmoreland Ave., 9401-Jon Charles Constantz to Carlos M. Lopez, $300,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Centerton Lane, 8627-Manuel Emilio Funes to Villagomez and Joshua J. Valenzuela, $342,000.

Chinkapin Dr., 10130-Charles H. and Eileen E. Beauvais to Brandon and Danielle L. Bennett, $665,000.

Garrison Rd., 7404-Brian and Rebecca Fleming to Luis A. Colato and Saira Patricia Guardon Calles, $276,000.

Kodiak Ct., 7005-Kerry E. Hawkins to William D. and Marybeth Cobble, $548,000.

Rainwater Cir., 8144-Anthony M. Deconti to Marcial A. Flores Valladares, $355,000.

Tinsley Way, 7300-William J. and Jennifer Leszczynski to Umit and Rabia Hodja, $675,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Atterbury Ct., 15559-Nancy Sedwick Esser to Albert James Brewster V. and Lauren Denise Brewster, $500,000.

Edgehill Dr., 15346-Potomac Relocation Services Corp. to Joseph Berrios and Lori Marie Donnaruma, $673,000.

Hudson River Ct., 4257-Kevin Cody and Erin Michelle Hawk to William Michael and Maryam Verno, $385,000.

Mill Station Way, 16721-NVP Inc. to Andrew T. and Courtney Horne, $645,000.

Russett Maple Ct., 3712-Gail Deen to Donald J. and Kathleen J. Call, $535,000.

Timber Ridge Dr., 4749-Unity Investments Corp. to Nathaniel R. Provencio, $475,000.

Widewater Dr., 15798-Kathryn Ann Pomeroy to Sarah Casella, $325,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Alydar Ct., 9950-Kevin J. and Delann F. Lansdowne to Billy Groseclose and Lori Caporaletti, $895,000.

Fleetwood Dr., 13613-Michelle D. Conrad to Matthew G. Softchin and Alena Tomabaeva, $365,000.

Vint Hill Rd., 14732-Mark and Susan Riley to Engin and Hulya Derecik, $750,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Washington St., 94-Carl A. Hubbard Jr. to James Barnett, $479,500.

TRIANGLE AREA

Pier Trail Dr., 18708-Beatriz C. Jenkel Mendoza to Dwight V. and Christine Smith, $586,000.

Wayne Dr., 19113-Tanikie Barrett to Bridget E. Nkumbe, $335,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aegean Terr., 11357-Ellen Young to Samrawit Ayele, $370,000.

Armstead St., 13200-Sharon Lynn Swartz Sizemore and Henry George Swartz III to Muhammad A. Zaheer, $324,900.

Barkham Dr., 14515-David A. Paul to Richard A. Rayner, $303,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 820, No. 102-Samantha G. Nerove to Lori Lea Wasserman, $300,000.

Bramblewood Lane, 16583-Willard Rosener to Luiin Ziyad Alnajjar and Murtaza Naveed Alizada, $370,000.

Cannon Bluff Dr., 5000-Kevin S. and Monica Langley to Amanda Marie and Buddy Allen Staats, $562,500.

Cavallo Way, 4819-Jared M. and Meredith Miller to Reina D. Gonzalez, $440,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2971-Jose M. West to Michael Apesin, $315,000.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13357-Afrah Alsamiri to Shaizah Khan, $442,500.

Cranford Dr., 12266-Robert L. Bassett Jr. to Sherry and David Page, $689,000.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4380-Eleanor M. Glasco to Keith Canlas, $395,000.

Dara Dr., 12751, No. 304-Catherine A. Pearson to Terry A. Owens II, $145,000.

Deepford Dr., 2800-Scott A. and Pamela L. Martis to Nathan S. and Melissa A. Bischoping, $507,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3244-Emmanuel J. Carol Rodriguez and Jenny L. Carlo to Carmen and Tamara Smith, $480,000.

Eden Lane, 12420-Richard and Rosemarie M. Blok to Michael Chamberlain, Leila Rodriguez and Patricia Chamberlain, $339,000.

Five Fathom Cir., 2448-Samuel Edward Clonch II and Natalie Aldea to Thomas Frame and Tennie Katherine Good, $501,500.

Fox Ridge Ct., 2565-Carol L. Harpine to Brooke Elise Throop Acuna and Juan Carlos Acuna Jara, $201,000.

Georgia Rd., 15113-William Hill and Deanna Leabhart to Jennifer Julissa Estrada Polanco, $340,000.

Harbor Dr., 12604-Anthony R. and Erin M. Peters to Andrew J. Alfred IV and Marla J. Schrettner, $430,500.

Hill Ct., 13200-K&H Capital Investment Corp. to Mikayla Briane and Raymond Logan Miller, $370,000.

Inglebrook Dr., 1911-Vidal Eduardo and Nicola C. Gonzalez to Shyam and Shuba Ayengar, $275,000.

Kempston Lane, 12580-Jan Thomas Mastalesh to Ami Temarantz, $261,000.

Ladue Ct., 1641, No. 308-C-Adnan and Elaine J. Gereli to Penny Giovanetti, $275,000.

Leewood Ct., 11600-Stephen L. and Susan Claiborne to James and Lori Willden, $480,000.

Lodge Terr., 15259-Thomas A. and Dianna Rose Dodson to Danielle J. Fulmer, $295,000.

Lotte Dr., 12701, No. 1-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Maryna Berezynets, $151,700.

Manchester Way, 12365-Benjamin and Dawn Evans to Kate Elizabeth Lancaster and Chad Jamal Dunlap, $349,000.

Margraf Cir., 2304-Carol Ann Foss to Marc David and Elissa Nicole Jessup, $295,000.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15500-Andrew G. and Carissa M. Wynne to Ralph Timothy and Lorraine P. Bradley, $719,900.

Mill Brook Ct., 12805-Torrey and Heidi Goad to Jennifer L. Mirabella, $396,500.

Oak Valley Dr., 2604-Dwayne G. McGinnis to Ahsan and Waheed Ahmad, $330,000.

Orange Ct., 14390-Unity Investments Corp. and SSST Properties Corp. to Maritza Y. Ayala De Zambrano and Rafael N. Zambrano, $393,000.

Park Shore Ct., 12108-Ann L. Iverson to Aaron J. and Anna L. Eckert, $455,000.

Port Potomac Ave., 2204-MMHH Investment Corp. to Shoaib Oamari and Shahabuddin Qamari, $534,000.

Putnam Cir., 13185-Rottanak Ouy to Jamie Hospers and Elkin Girgenti, $320,000.

Regents Park Dr., 15278-Coleman Thomas and Alice M. Shaffer to Michelle M. Ramirez Frontera, $315,000.

Rockledge Terr., 1754-Scott C. and Kelly A. Bell to Asghedom B. and Yordanos T. Beyene, $485,000.

Shadwell Ct., 12999-Bradley M. and Keri H. Miller to Nicholas Andrew and Ashley Maria Morton, $580,000.

Stevenson Ct., 12202-Joann Livingston to Carmen S. Ferriol and Maria Del Carmen Ferriol, $195,000.

Teasel Ct., 1958-Casey Arman Carnnia and Zakieh Shirafkan to Mohd Yaqeen Khuram, $306,100.

Tonbridge Pl., 3751-Tracey Martin to Sharree Gordon, $405,000.

Tupelo Ct., 3613-Erik R. and Victoria M. Johnson to Violeta Rosibel Alvarado Flores and Santos Antonio Flores Aguilar, $530,000.

Valleyhill St., 12821-Richard M. McGivern to Alexander and Rachel Harrison, $520,000.

Watermill Terr., 15334-Brandon Duncan to Sean Martin and Sheila P. Reynoso, $318,000.

William and Mary Cir., 12009-Edward William and Laura Emily Kostrzebski to Brian and Ryan Bowman, $510,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas.

Aspen Pl., 9632-Z&U Associates Corp. to Nicholas Robert Giorno and Susan En Sung, $255,000.

Battle Ct., 8476-Mario H. Ramirez Garcia to Chantel Elaine Hale, $320,000.

Bretton Woods Dr., 8742-Shawn E. and Anita M. White to Nathan G. Schmidt, $305,000.

China Grove Ct., 9348-Lucy M. Vargas Machuca Gonzales and Florencia Vargas Machuca to Atsou Sallah, $325,000.

Frank Ct., 10371-Keith Rotenberry to Andrew Anthony and Laura E. Smith, $414,000.

Hall Terr. S., 9533-Jessie Bokyung Kim to Lin Xu, $317,450.

Irving St., 9300-Sarah Booth Slaughter and Katherine Lynn Lee to Robert Crafton, $450,000.

Maxwell Ct., 10009-Kelly R. Maloney to Vu Ho Lam, $460,000.

Peabody St., 8819-Daniel James and Katherine Stewart Kelling to Kevin M. and Kristi B. Holbrook, $489,000.

Robin Lynn Ct., 9203-Russell Barrett and Brenda Buckley Tozar to Jianzhong and Sharon Jiang, $304,025.

Shannon Lane, 9594-Jerry L. and Lee Ann Threatt to Sarah E. Rickless and Robert S. Coleman, $479,500.

Stilson Dr., 9431-Kellie Christine and Nicolas Joseph Calderon to Clayton Johnson, $437,500.

Tanglewood Lane, 8826-Melinda H. Patrick to Michael and Judith P. Marshall, $209,000.

Willow Glen Ct., 8429-Derje Dergie and Tsegereda Beyene to Oluwakemi Ojumu, $260,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas Park.

Arnie Ct., 9216-Mubashir Husain to Mario Orlando Portillo Diaz and Cesar Isabel Vasquez Guevara, $550,000.

Corbett Cir., 9746-Alexander Skrizhinsky and Anna Nesterenko to Abigail Kassa and Wayne Allard, $390,000.

Holmes Pl., 9720, No. 301-Karl W. and Katrina R. Wolff to Zian R. Santos, $242,000.

Matthew Dr., 9243-Robert D. and Barbara Ash McCurry to Jose A. and Wendy L. Avila, $450,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Almond Dr., 302-Richard and Latanya Chareese McClendon to Janice E. Planten, $405,000.

Austin Dr., 211-Louise Ann Nelson to Jamie D. and Gloria I. Leblanc, $335,000.

Bennington Way, 106-Atlantic Builders LTD to Eric and Pamela Lynn Beebe, $562,990.

Blossom Wood Ct., 62-Walter Frank and Hillary C. Gesford to Sylvia Marie Fernandes, $419,000.

Brisbane Ct., 7-Elias and Falamina Khashram to Klarke A. Castellanos, $419,900.

Cardinal Forest Dr., 62-Deborah M. Beale to Bradley F. Herzog, $405,000.

Chaps Lane, 87-Sean L. McDonald to Patrick Joseph and Juliann Nicole McLaughlin, $355,000.

Clark Patton Rd., 74-Donovan E. Wright and Stephanie Ann Nicole Wright to Brandon Michael Connaughton, $380,000.

Cloverleaf Ct., 10-Elton and Polly Rupe to Ruth B. and Jeanpaul B. Neall, $390,000.

Coastal Ave., 950-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Kwame A. and Leticia Nyanin, $454,430.

Coastal Ave., 1204-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Mary S. and Erik M. Tue, $550,335.

Cruiser Dr., 3022-Lewis F. and Jan M. Hood to Duncan Maccubbin, $315,000.

Drum Point Dr., 16-Pulte Home Co. to Erik Gunnar and Linda S. Pettersen, $560,000.

Embrey Mill Rd., 505-Dwight Jackson to Jamal Willis, $475,000.

Falmouth Dr., 133-APL Corp. and WEK Corp. to Margarita Rodriguez, $210,500.

Foundation Dr., 26-Sarah and Terry Jackson to Steven M. and Mistie D. Nielsen, $479,900.

Gladiola Way, 453-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to Linda Marie Threatt, $516,579.

Harbour Dr., 1005-Kenneth Christensen to Alfredo and Magaly Alvarez, $350,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2445-Andrew K. Beverina to Shane Hooben and Melissa Fairlight Evans, $400,000.

Highlander Dr., 30-Brenda S. Blake to Susan Yale, $272,500.

Hyannis Pl., 142-Nancy C. Wessel to Pamela Mitchell, $285,500.

Kellogg Mill Rd., 422-Douglas M. and Deborah A. Stilwell to Joh Donald Boland and Susanna Leigh Bolad-Wheeler, $535,000.

Kinsley Lane, 60-Franklin R. and Judi D. Sharkey to Steven David and Sarah A. Kasdan, $585,000.

Long Beach Dr., 16-Pulte Home Co. to Ingrid Barton, $528,896.

Melanie Hollow Lane, 65-Warren D. Lewis to Christopher P. Badolato and Mara E. Cate, $323,000.

Neil Ct., 3-Katrina L. Scott to Merli and Alexander Ramos, $300,000.

Norfolk St., 45-Dana Michael and Jennifer A. Dilling to Damon and Delores Beth Favor, $450,000.

Olde Concord Rd., 93-Hans Williams and Holly D. Morris to Dixon Charles and Samantha Christy, $370,000.

Orchid Lane, 6-Marshall M. and Theresa M. Dillon to Karine Noelle Mouketo Mikolo and Kuc D. Arsene Mouketo-Ignoumba, $479,900.

Perkins Lane, 24-Azimuth Homes Corp. to Jonathan Brice, $418,000.

Pin Oak Ct., 17-Albert J. and Pamela A. Scholz to Jordan Kyle and Megan Rene Brock, $425,000.

Puritan Pl., 15-Julie A. and Shannon L. Pyktel to Wahidullah Saadat and Bibi Maryam Amiry, $409,900.

Rogers St., 501-Jonathan C. Simpson to Heather D. and Charles A. Frye, $205,000.

Saint Christophers Dr., 7-Michael T. and Marcie Estes to Milagro Garcia and Eric Walraven, $392,000.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 300-Andrew J. and Rebecca Johnson to Brian and Jodi Fagan, $445,000.

Short Branch Rd., 100-Kenneth W. Chidester to Kristiani Alisha Rivera and Peter L. Burnett III, $315,000.

Snowy Egret Way, 4-Joshua and Rebekah Beyer to Philip C. and Tammy L. Maniscalco, $575,000.

Steeplechase Rd., 19-Farideh Edgar to Clay Mihoulides, $405,000.

Sunset Ridge Lane, 26-Richard A. and Raeko L. Story to Kelly K. Wilds, $425,000.

Tarleton Way, 31-Matthew Beverst to Nathaniel John Fritz, $297,000.

Townes Pl., 48-Michael J. and Kaitlyn M. Sokoly to Eric J. and Kristen E. Heitman, $265,500.

Vista Woods Rd., 32-Noah J. Breletich to Rebecca S. Davis and Susan D. Turner, $285,000.

Warren Dr., 33-Allen L. and Rebecca E. Bennett to Richard A. and Raeko L. Story, $690,000.