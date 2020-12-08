Cascade Falls Dr., 9169-Albert J. Brewster V and Lauren Denise Brewster to Leonardo A. Meza Marriaga, $389,000.

Coronation Lane, 8526-Deannah Mass to Alex Kozicki, $320,000.

Dodsworth Dr., 13592-Elvin and Ana Leticia Pena to Khalil I.M. Lubbad and Hadeel L.H. Alghalban, $535,000.

Falcon Glen Ct., 9078-Elizabeth Wolfe Price to Aaron M. Adams, $361,000.

Gentle Shade Dr., 12805-John K. Meehan to Sarah Jane and Jeffrey C. Warren, $550,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9617-Michelle R. Furr to Joel Min Wah Boon and Lai Yow Koh, $375,000.

Kinloss Mews, 9725-Lydell A. and Latonya D. Evans to Samuel Vazquez and Harmony Walczuk Vazquez, $600,000.

Loma Dr., 9560-Sandor and Maria Toth to Roger W. and Felecidad B. Lawrence, $513,000.

Moray Firth Way, 12591-Sally M. Hodge to Brianna Marie and Michael Owen Sheil, $470,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9032-Michael and Avonne Haidar to Amarilis Vasquez De Velasco, $443,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8847-Danielle R. Tapscott to Kayla Jean Lerouge, $340,000.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12673-Kyoung Mee Jo to Dillard C. Patton and Nourhan G. Ibrahim, $623,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aetna Springs Rd., 5252-Linda George and Scottie Wayne Dotson to Towhid A. Nahid and Mahabuda Ara Begum, $625,000.

Bowes Lane, 2871-Habibullah and Maqsooda Virk to Beliyu W. Kebede, $325,000.

Brook Dr., 14505-Jose Merino Giron and Marta Alvarez Merino to Elidio A. Arias Perez, $320,000.

Crag Mews, 3515-Marvin D. Lopez Castro to Joseph Comings and Kathryn Whitney, $270,000.

Decatur Dr., 4324-Emeterio and Clare Herce to Hamza Wasim and Tania Hamza, $495,000.

Dyer Dr., 14814-Pritpal S. Mahal and Bimla Nainwal to Alvaro Miguel Vargas and Hannah Ruth Palma Vargas, $352,000.

Golden Ct., 14007-Lisbet B. Wood and Karen M. Scott to Heidi A. Amaya, $235,000.

Heathfield Dr., 13401-Dwayne Milline to Cristian J. Huayllaquispe Uchuya, Aldahir Fernando Huayllaquispe Uchuya and Marilu Uchuya Andia, $323,500.

Hope Hill Ave., 5520-Nabeel Malik and Ferhana Chaudry to Lisa Vermilyea and Daniel Gregory Persson, $525,000.

Ketterman Dr., 12911-Calvin C. Wagner to Bruce McMillan, $314,000.

Korvett Dr., 4708-Troy Andrew Hendrickson and Rodrigo M. Rodriguez Moreno to Christine B. and Brianna Villarreal-Charris, $380,000.

Lupino Ct., 4770-John D. and Kathleen H. Driessnack to Valerie Lee and Michael David Vickery, $389,900.

Morrison Ct., 14125-Novencido O. and Rosie B. Delacruz to Morgan Bozzo, $299,000.

Oleander Ct., 13959-Joseph and Carla Fernandez to Khaleen Alethia Monaro, $560,000.

Parson Weems Loop, 14753-Mark H. and Michaela McGinnes to John Q. Bennett, $575,000.

Quann Lane, 13128-Paula D. and Joseph K. Gish to Zachary R. Selkregg, $295,000.

Race Pointe Pl., 5156-Marc R. and Ashley Steigerwald to Kelly A. Catherine and Javier A. Castillo, $345,000.

Right Ct., 13807-Fabian Matthias and Anne D. Friedrich to Erik and Erin Elizabeth Masick, $530,000.

Seabury Ct., 14376-George W. and Denise D. Benko to Petru and Adela Cozma, $368,000.

Still Pl., 4704-Kimberly G. Alvarenga Ledezma to Karylis Marie Ruiz, $263,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3127-Salix Corp. to Atiqullah Babajee, $328,000.

Cosgrove Way, 17406-Simone A. Cobbs to Nitish Pathak, $315,000.

Gibson Mill Rd., 17146-Yans and Linda Marie Campos to Jordan Bridgers, $310,000.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2756-Gill H. and Patty S. Robertson to Darling Del Carmen Vernon and Douglas F. Vernon, $543,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18097-Marc and Samantha Rodrigues to Hairo R. Ortiz, $454,900.

Tripoli Blvd., 17391-Nancy J. McFarland and estate of Louise May Waggy to Ramiro Solis Silva, $230,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Broadleaf Terr., 6914-Dennis Anthony Whitestone Jr. and Theresa Helen Vines to Donald A. and Kristine Bucci, $384,700.

Catbird Dr., 14244-Ann Mosley to Matthew J. and Nancimarie C. Bohlke, $490,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B211-Brian G. and Cathy M. Scarbeau to Peggie M. Davis, $299,900.

Clubhouse Rd., 14417-Jean A. Stebbins to Brian J. and Shannon M. Delvaux, $585,000.

Darbey Knoll Dr., 7095-Eunsuk Tak to Gregory Phillip Gadell, $480,000.

Fallsmere Cir., 14395-Atal Mohmand to Zunash Raja, $525,300.

Haro Trail, 14220-Alexander and Donna Miller to Jonathan D. and Kelly D. McBride, $385,000.

Kerfoot Dr., 8212-Jon and Colleen Mikolashek to Sabita Regmi Aryal and Raju Regmi, $535,000.

Landfall Ct., 8146-Mark C. Pryor to Herman Alfredo Oliva and Andrea C. Gallo De Oliva, $493,000.

Milton Cir., 7759-Gregory T. and Karin Baker Gutmeir to Michael A. Marsicano, $472,500.

Real Quite Ct., 13927-David P. Michalski to David B. and Jacqueline D. Goldberg, $519,900.

Royal Sydney Dr., 7742-Christopher S. and Jeffrey D. Stewart to Kristopher M. and Charlotte M. Walbert, $612,500.

Sour Gum Ct., 12216-Bradford and Marsha Taylor to Nichlas and Kellie M. Fuentes, $640,000.

Sunday Silence Ct., 6941-Ronny E. and Carolyn Sue Graham to Samuel J. and Sandra E. Dominick, $615,000.

Tred Avon Pl., 6816-John D. Birge to Lee A. Morgan, $549,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Admiral Baker Cir., 15341-Evan T. Doyle to David B. and Susan S. Hollingsworth, $539,900.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6647-David B. and Susan S. Hollingsworth to Jason Fulmines, $515,000.

Burnside Farm Pl., 5070-Idrissa B. Kamara and Janet M. Meiburger to Medhat Salem and Mona Allam, $570,000.

Cove Mountain Ct., 14510-Harshmeet Singh to Akinyode Morakinyo, $755,000.

Fog Mountain Cir., 15479-Matthew E. Broomer to Alexander Emge, $618,000.

High Ridge Rd., 4211-James P. and Marion K. Anglin to Michael and Erin Crizer Gates, $680,000.

Linville Creek Dr., 15339-Chloe Christoforou to Jharred C. Tulloch and Matthew Patrick, $405,000.

Marsh Pl., 16013-Justin Stubblefield to Pedro and Denise Yanez, $435,000.

Mountain Rd., 3704-Douglas Kristin Edwards and Christy Ann Hagerty to Rafael Viga Coelho and Fernanda D. Vessio Coelho, $552,000.

Rachel Pl., 15728-Darrell Walton and Renee Weikle to Colleen and Michael D. Thomas, $760,000.

Shoal Creek Dr., 5620-Michael V. Edwards to Robert and Bita Carlin, $605,000.

Stormy Dr., 16994-Brian C. and Jennifer A. Mischel to Justin P. Janaskie and Laura Andrea Mendoza Olmos, $1.1 million.

Woodley Hills Rd., 16144-Nilijah E. and Marshanda D. Carter to Trevor and Shannon Davis, $653,100.

MANASSAS AREA

Basilwood Dr., 9553-Robett Mitchell Tolson to Amadou Samb, $400,000.

Boar Run Ct., 15520-Michael A. and Stefanie B. Paris to Jarrod Ashby Owens, $464,900.

Bruce Ct., 9657-Jose V. Reyes and Petrona N. Rubio to Robert A. and Christine E. Scott, $390,000.

Clawson Lane, 12675-Robert C. and Andrea L. Sutton to Richard G. Welsh and Julia C. Novotny, $615,000.

Cornwell Dr., 11819-George J. and Paula A. Schaerer to Rachel and Dustin Scott Wilber, $427,000.

Davis Ford Rd., 5638-Domestic Renovations Corp. to Robert C. Sutton, $465,000.

Flint Rock Rd., 9810-Omega Contracting Corp. to Ali M. Abueisa and Maria Isabel Pimentel Cruz, $585,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8317-William S. and Amanda L. Williford to Sheila A. Hayes, $358,000.

Hoadly Manor Dr., 12905-Max Maier to James Y. and Estelle E. Park, $610,000.

Kessler Pl., 11351-Zachary R. Whisenhunt to Francisco Telemaque, $340,000.

Larch Lane, 12219-M.Z.K. Investment Corp. and Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Robert and Michele Karnbach, $469,900.

Mariposa Dr., 7308-Rico and Sandra Scarfi to Timothy Robert and Courtney Elizabeth Lewicki, $409,000.

Moonglow Ct., 10504-Matthew Adams and Kimberly Spencer Morand to Garfield D. and Cheryl Renee Skyers, $575,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6121-Paramount Investments Corp. to James E. and Sarah Ashley Jackson, $555,000.

Purcell Rd., 12503-Byron Relyea to David A. Mitchell, $415,000.

Shady Creek Ct., 10604-David S. Hahn to Jose Manuel and Marta Alvarez, $464,999.

Stagestone Way, 11201-Nikolai Andro Forkal to Terry Clokey, $259,000.

Tattersall Dr., 10692-Stacy L. and Shanette Miller to Marwan and Janan Ahmad, $560,000.

Treywood Lane, 6207-David J. and Diane L. Bigos to Christina Marie and Eric Ramon Sanchez, $690,000.

Winfield Loop, 10597-Sophy Kim Wang to Edwin M. Balderrama Sologuren and Marcela N. Soria De Balderrama, $353,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Centerton Lane, 8681-Serena K. Sherwood to Maria Amelia Silva, Jose D. Silva and Marie Del Carmen Silva, $310,000.

Courtland Cir., 7431-Syed F. Mahbub and Sabrina A. Chowdhury to Shawon Arif Khan, $310,000.

Glade Bank Dr., 8213-Brent J. and Lisa C. Harm to Stephanie Gaber, $385,000.

Lake Jackson Dr., 11213-William F. and Thelma R. Cralle to Michael P. and Elizabeth L. Doherty, $550,000.

Roseberry Farm Dr., 7728-John G. and Kelly S. McGinn to Robert Keith and Vanessa Rodriguez Oswald, $540,700.

Wigwag Ct., 9520-Meadowbrook Investments Corp. to Omid and Mohammad H. Yarmohammadian, $550,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Cedar Knoll Ct., 15228-William J. and Kelsey Marand to Brent David and Julia Ann Snyder, $447,555.

Edgewood Dr., 15741-Christopher and Caitlin Manaois to Nicole Michelle Freiberg, $415,000.

Inlet Pl., 15361-Brian T. O’Connor to Michael Lee and Jolliny Sanzia Lybolt, $290,000.

Mine Rd., 17404-Choudhry and Sons Corp. to Alexandra L. Riddle, $308,000.

Sheffield Dr., 16203-MOF Corp. to Byron L. Truitt, $415,000.

Tintagel Ct., 16731-Shawn Michael and Tracy Boland to Steven Richard and Melanie P. Cornelius, $530,000.

Willow Oak Pl., 5061-Stephen Michael Coari and Beth Ann Oteyza to Henry J. Muessen IV and Erin T. Muessen, $450,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Bluegrass Ct., 11994-Gregory R. and Zane Maria Settducati to Paul D. and Nichole D. Reynolds, $470,000.

Garman Dr., 12579-Torry and Jessica Huff to Matthew and Krista Schroer, $729,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Colonial Dr. E., 120-Monte Carlo Financial Corp. to Dorothy Maurice, $420,000.

QUANTICO AREA

Potomac Ave., 101-Pamala Gail Jones and estate of Iris A. Tharp to Nadia Madjid and David Bychkov, $400,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4911-Devry and Geronda S. Gillens to Kaulai Alani Hollis, $344,900.

Wharf Lane, 3592-David P. Ritz to Yenis and Joseph Diaz, $220,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aegean Terr., 11379-Attila J. and Tamonwan Ori to Kevin D. Cabitt, $250,000.

Ashby Ct., 3510-Bouchra Elmoutaoukil to Sudha and Girish Sood, $320,000.

Bentley Cir., 13528-Quy Dang and Christine Do to Nikola Mercedes Chevalier, $295,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2374-Richard Hairston to Shawn Connor and Madeleine Wisecup, $304,900.

Capon Tree Lane, 16709-Raynesha Sharpe to Haja Umu Konneh, $315,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1842, No. 1-4A-Salix Corp. to Bernadette L. Dean, $295,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3025-Jennifer Pipe to Sue and Rory O’Donnell, $289,900.

Colonial Dr., 1521, No. T1-Monica Thomas to Elizabeth Paige Thompson and Brandon Taylor Mallette, $190,000.

Cressida Pl., 4123-Michele M. Munsch to Linda Joyce Nyamekye Gyimah, $325,000.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4404-Grant J. Shaffer and Dawn M. Breski to Tu Nguyen and Phuong Anh Tran Nguyen, $408,000.

Darden Dr., 3226-Stephen Nierengarten to Brian Keith and Valerie Christine Dean, $535,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3377-Benjamin M. and Samantha D. Smith to Keith Wayne and Aisha T. Brown, $475,000.

Emmet Ct., 13004-Niki Kissiar to Ron and Cassandra Stroman, $520,000.

Foothill St., 3250-David Luckenbaugh to Natasha S. Simon, $329,900.

Fraser Ct., 2497-Cindy A. Tierney to Rebecca Hirsch, $369,900.

Greenhall Dr., 12710-David James and Sherry A. Page to Matthew Beckel, $374,000.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 208-Salim Semaan and Mai Salim Layous to Jeanie W. White, $381,000.

Hill Meade Lane, 11555-Mark L. and Denise N. Toole to Nizar B. Ajhar, $360,000.

Hylton Ave., 1652-Miriam Del Carmen Novillo and Carol Michelle Rojas to Gustavo Veizaga, $330,000.

Inverness Way, 12713-Shauna L. Koca to Rahwa Haile, $356,000.

Kennedy St., 16132-George B. and Nancy J. Keller to Robert W. and June S. McDaniel, $437,000.

Ladymeade Ct., 12268, No. 4-204-Therese E. Abblett to Caitlin Suzanne Butler, $192,000.

Leicestershire St., 15061-Felicia R. Barnes to Daphne Michelle Bull, $349,900.

Longview Dr. E., 1202-Mormann Properties Corp. to Jose M. Lovo, $260,000.

Manchester Way, 12371-Randolph R. and Roberta L. Rihner to Million Tadesse and Selamawit T. Desta, $377,000.

Mariner Lane, 1962-Debra A. Marshall to Jeffrey and Amy Babcox, $275,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14802-Suwon J. Woodfork to Jimmy X. Wang, $342,000.

Monarch Ct., 12622-Theresa Davis to Germine A. Artin, $302,000.

Oak Valley Dr., 2606-Lavonya Douglas to Brandon Lowkaran, $240,000.

Orkney Ct., 4300-Darran D. and Michelle R. Whitlock to Anna and Brandon Howell, $465,000.

Pheasant Lane, 2913-Blanca Alvarez Schara to Austin Browning, $245,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14915-Susie J. Granger to Ariana Luczon and Celestino Luczon Rambuyan, $388,000.

Quiet Creek Ct., 2019-Michael and Keyshawn Brandon Williams to Ram Chandra and Bimala S. Dhungana, $335,100.

Renate Dr., 1559-Sara A. Taman to Maani A. Stewart, $363,000.

Royal Ct., 16557-Khesrow Hotak to Anadelia Leon Mendez and Miriam Mendez Leon, $240,000.

Shingle Oak Dr., 16759-Emma Pliego Martinez and Diego Morales Loza to Carolyn Annette Hines, $322,000.

Stockholm Way, 2960-Robert Armah-Sawyer to Hussein H. and Bayar Dawi, $357,000.

Tory Loop, 13151-Cathy J. Carruthers to Robert M. and Laura C. Mahon, $275,000.

Tuscany Ct., 4424-Ryan J. Dalbec and Raihana Nadem to Nicholas B. and Brittany Moya Del Pino, $722,500.

Village Dr., 14437-Mohammad and Noreen Tanveer to Muhammad Naveed Baloch, $250,000.

Williamsburg Ct., 2918-Noe Palma to Francis Y. Hernandez Avila, $242,400.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas.

Bayberry Ave., 9221-Faten and Nawal Hammad to Ricardo F. Tome Barbosa and Zeyma N. Mercado, $399,000.

Butternut Cir., 10315-Ryan Kidd and Kristin Jo Fenwick to Shawn C. Carroll, $345,000.

Crozier Ct., 8465, No. 302-Sarah M. Beach to Lolita Stevens Johnson and Tyanna Starr Stevens Bellamy, $168,000.

Fringe Tree Lane, 9322-William R. Weeks and Shannon M. Gartin to Britney S. Schulz, $267,000.

Hood Rd., 9228-Jose R. Escamilla Gonzalez to Filza Akbar, $200,000.

Lamont Ct., 8609-Linda Lavigne to Luis E. and Vianka Luy, $315,000.

Mercedes Dr., 9611-Jane Anne Harpold to Nelson P. Soliz, $485,000.

Point Of Woods Dr., 8621-Hatim Hussain to Carmen N. Green, $300,000.

Speiden Trail, 10565-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Denise Marie Ebert-Carlston, $464,783.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9349-Ilka Chavez to Karen M. Rhoad, $500,111.

Taylor St., 9132-Hugh P. Brien to Denise D. Tamer, $335,000.

Willow Grove Trail, 10013-Metropolitan Property Corp. to Jennifer Marie Lennett, $470,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9437-Jelaire Anne Grillo and Eric Gonzalez to Olinda Del Carmen Mercado and Maria Angela Mendez, $345,000.

Handerson Pl., 9711, No. 101-Richard and Tracey K. Vollmer to Kenny and Yolanda Peralta, $235,000.

Jenkins Ct., 107-Megan J. Dallain to Michael Reid and Emilea Rae Smith, $320,000.

Moseby Ct., 342-Wendy J. Solis to Brian Malovic, $254,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aquia Dr., 1430-Home Sweet Homes Corp. to Kaleigh Crayton and Garrett Lee Osborn, $474,000.

Arboretum Lane, 215-Gtis-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Steven Edward and Christine Nicole Kresl, $466,198.

Avalon Lane, 21-James J. and Anne-Marie J. Teter to Thurman R. Ward, $604,500.

Black Hawk Dr., 108-Atlantic Builders Ltd. to Shaqwaun and Jacquelyn N. Johnson, $688,425.

Boathouse Way, 103-Timothy S. and Stefanie S. Casey to Amanda Proch, $306,000.

Brittany Lane, 19-Mark W. and Susan M. Erb to John Morris and Lisa Nicole Pritchard, $414,000.

Carol St., 9-George D. Wharton to Davion Bass, $160,000.

Charles St., 102-Paramount Investments Corp. to Jorge Orlando Franco-Chiu and Delmy Nataly Rivera Ortez, $245,000.

Clark Patton Rd., 95-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Frances Garcia, $201,000.

Club House Rd., 305-Heather Niemiec to Madeline D. Midyette and Zachery E. Mann, $258,000.

Coastal Ave., 1011-Atlantic Builders Ltd. to Phillip Arthur Nagel and Amanda Welker, $453,890.

Courthouse Rd., 466-Hardy Homes & Properties Inc. to Daniel W. and Kimberly S. Simpson, $585,000.

Dawson Dr., 18-David A. and Helen M. Lynn to Christopher David and Leigh A. Byers, $335,000.

Eastern View Dr., 1008-John Thomas and Christine Lynn Owens to Tiffany Bernardo Donadi, $301,000.

Erin Dr., 114-Don Shaw and Joyce Connery to Ruby Benitez, $255,000.

Firebrick Dr., 22-Paul J. and Teresa L. Ovalle to Brian and Anne Ackerson, $565,000.

Foxglove Way, 439, No. 106-Robert and Christie Duba to Carole Gholam and Maan Aljizzani, $409,000.

Garfield St., 22-Charles Byron and Julia Sturgeon Spencer to Joshua C. and Lauren L. Thompson, $382,000.

Greenbank Rd., 235-Tracy and Lori Bruner to Dominic Julian and Kathryn Marie Ferrell, $400,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2139-Estate of Robert Bryan Alexander and James Lear to Gerald L. Fils and Lillie Lowery, $249,900.

Harrogate Rd., 204-Helbling Enterprises Corp. to Moataz A. Moustafa, $249,900.

Holly Brooke Ct., 14-Michael D. and Nancy P. Johnston to Christie Murray, $655,000.

Isabella Dr., 1022-Jonathan D. and Sara Hagen Price to Joseph Cramer, $290,000.

Kelsey Rd., 111-Shawn Michael and Erica Palmer Viklund to Adrian L. Sherman, $339,500.

Lindsey Lane, 45-Federal National Mortgage Association to Thuan Ly, $352,000.

Long Point Dr., 180-Michael A. Suarez to Sherri Schutt, $327,000.

Melville Ct., 1-Anthony H. and Krysten N. Robinson to Thor and Jennifer Marie Semelroth, $490,000.

Newbury Dr., 74-Ray A. and Anna Marie Miranda to Christopher Dorsey and Samantha Christine Smith, $429,900.

Oak Rd., 20-Kyle D. and Paullena Willis to Cara Colleen Spring, $345,000.

Olde Concord Rd., 150-David H. Booth to Rogayyah Mohamad and Mohammed Kabiba, $365,000.

Ortega St., 4-Brendan L. Runyan and Kimberly D. Taylor to Andrew Malia, $379,000.

Perry Dr., 706-Robert Mason to Jacob Gonzalez, $280,000.

Pinnacle Dr., 1010-Rose M. Bea to Deborah Hinson, $256,000.

Queensland Dr., 14-Kenneth and Alethea Sallinger to Gabriel Sarfo-Brenya and Evelyn Asare, $449,000.

Rose St., 6-Andrew R. and Adrienne B. Winslow to John and Jacqueline P. Veres, $367,000.

Saint Marys Lane, 7-Willie J. Collins Jr. to Oscar A. Vasquez and Leticia Martinez, $460,000.

Sarasota Dr., 12-Patricia J. Scanlon to Wayne H. Williams and Maryann E. Waldron-Williams, $440,000.

Shermans Ridge Rd., 31-U.S. Home Corp. to Paul Matthew and Violeta Salas Ruhmann, $499,990.

Sierra Dr., 2005-Wayne E. and Su Ok Westfall to Peter S. and Amber L. Mears, $335,000.

Spinnaker Way, 205-Elise A. Browning to Frank Kyekyeku Nti, $305,000.

Taylors Hill Way, 106-David and Maryanne Harring to Juan J. and Anna Torres, $362,500.

Truslow Rd., 586-Edward Alsip to Jonathan P. Lasater, $339,000.

Wallace Farms Lane, 5-Timothy W. and Lisa M. Jones to Stacy L. and Shanette N. Miller, $654,000.

Washington Dr., 1236-David L. and Christine L.C. Maher to Javier Rosales Jr., $500,000.