Catapult Lane, 13414-Brian T. and Chelsea P. Logue to Jonathan R. Rumbaugh, $385,000.

Correen Hills Dr., 12912-Matthew Joseph Bohlke and Nancimarie Christina Ranghelli Bohlke to Akshay Sawant and Juhi Vora, $373,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 12885-Rebecca M. Powers and estate of Mary Melanie Michalak to Donna Jane Beidel, $443,000.

Falling Water Dr., 9335-Thomas Joseph and Beth A. Colford to Javier Adrian Cota and Janna P. Walters, $590,000.

Glen Meadow Lane, 9243-Leonardus H. Stakenborg and Maria E. Beurskens to Imran S. Ashraf and Sumaira Khan Imran, $479,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9620-Christopher J. and Meagan A. Caesar to Jeff M. Ayres and Jennifer Ann Landsman, $360,000.

Kirkmichael Terr., 13173-Kimberly J. Moore to Christopher and Meagan Caesar, $469,000.

Luck Penny Ct., 9849-Jessica A. Wolfrey to Kristin Search, $501,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10056-Vincent and Amanda Crate to Lauren Skeens, $319,900.

Ruby Rise Pl., 8650-Steve C. Fales to Jose Antonio Miranda Colter and Gabriela Garcia Miranda, $485,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8866-David Kerrigan to Alexa J. Nuckles, $365,000.

Walter Taylor Rd., 10907-Jonathan and Jessica Poe to Liza Soza and Thomas L. Hundley, $545,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Birch White Ct., 5787-Dylan Andrew and Erin Dawn Reed to Adam F. Westcott and Yesim Usluca, $450,000.

Brentwood Ct., 14470-Israel Diaz Torres and Yelsy X. Martinez Lagos to Domingo A. Cedillo Flores and Carlos R. Lumus, $267,000.

Castlebridge Lane, 13565-Jacob and Katrina R. Kona to Robert David and Jodi Lynn Burckner, $482,500.

Cuddy Loop, 14192, No. 95-Stewart E. and Marcie Bridgman Emenheiser to Jesse R. Cole and Noelle Brockmiller, $217,500.

Del Mar Dr., 3809-House Buyers of America Inc. to Juan Angel Rodriguez Martinez, $328,000.

Edgewater Dr., 14710-Darlene M. Jones to Kayla J. Turzak and Alejandro C. Vasquez, $309,000.

Evansdale Rd., 4648-Leticia De Leon to Ricardo M. and Flordeliza B. Mamboyo, $300,000.

Granby Rd., 4124-Timothy R. and Lydia P. Dabney to Chantha Nom, $275,000.

Hedrick Lane, 4727-Seyed and Susan Tadayon to Julio C. and Elisa C. Sandoval, $264,900.

Jarrell Pl., 15087-Andy K. Kim to Michelle Nicole Koob, $350,000.

Keytone Rd., 13462-Sidra Bilal to Arturo M. and Daniela S. Lujan, $430,000.

Lacrosse Ct., 3484-Robert M. and Michelle C. Trottier to Cecilia Marie and Todd K. Newman, $395,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14222-Mauricio E. and Margoth A. Flores to Joshua C. and Maria Castro Barton, $352,000.

Naylor Ct., 5647-Andrew M. and Ana L. Olson to Badr Laoufir and Laila Guizel, $350,000.

Olive Ct., 6371-Christopher T. and Shelly Bell to Tasmina Hawa and Nahiduz Z. Ahad, $555,000.

Plumwood Lane, 5931-Joaquin and Sheila Santiago to Marjorie A. Silva and Jeannette D. Serrano, $405,000.

Query Lane, 13275-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Michael J. Brown, $553,500.

Ravenbrook Ct., 4009-Victor M. and Adrienne L. Barranco to Kristin and Brian Bethany, $515,000.

Rockinghorse Dr., 14181-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lindey Maza and Veronica Maza Collins, $365,000.

Slippery Elm Ct., 14988-Eddie Hammonds to Hammad Raza Hussain, $510,000.

Sudberry Lane, 5277-Sarah and Douglas Harrington to John Raymond and Jewellee Buhler, $344,900.

Wheatfield Rd., 15530-Michael J. and Lizabeth C. Cruz to Timothy J. and Samantha M. Mathews, $495,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belle Isle Dr., 17160-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Lakisha S. Gore and Conroy L. Roach, $799,900.

Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1779-Pulte Home Co. to Michael Melvin Barksdale and Rafaela Rizzon, $520,700.

Glennville Dr., 17490-Michael R. and Jennifer L. Nakonieczy to Sherrita Danielle Benjamin Powell and Andre Maurice Powell, $500,000.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2927-Frederick and Kimeerly Fleming to Matthew and Kelsey Smith, $480,000.

Sea Skiff Way, 17105-Christy Reidsma and Joseph Linggi to Garenson and Renette Noel Casimir, $560,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Anacortes Trail, 15113-David Ray and Ann Kathleen Wax to Frew S. Samuel, $500,000.

Broadwinged Dr., 14322-Yevgeniy Y. and Stephanie Primbetov to Ercan and Husna Benli, $510,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13979-Paul P. Koscak Jr. and Karen L. Savage to Georgia Ann Eckelt, $360,000.

County Down Ct., 8029-Pingrong Wang and Xuewen Bai to Dan W. and Danielle M. Loy, $576,000.

Densworth Mews., 18009-Jay G. and Carrie L. Donaldson to Jeanie Segal, $491,000.

Fenestra Pl., 8905-John D. and Mary G. Stalnaker to Mohit V. Mehta and Sangeeta Dube, $605,000.

Henry Lee Way, 8709-Thomas P. and Gemma N. Brophy to Patrick Michael and Rachel Costello, $632,000.

Kona Dr., 6904-Janet A. Linden to Amy C. Fetgatter, $349,990.

Link Hills Loop, 8456-Prakash and Vidya Puranik to Mohammed Nasser Baz, $860,000.

Murphy Terr., 14157-Trent Jay Bryant and Alexandra Ken Yen Bryant to Kurt Dennis and Katheryn Campbell Fife, $600,000.

Pensacola Pl., 7440-Sean Timothy and Pathumrat Kelley to Dante and Candy Faviola Suarez, $555,000.

Real Quite Ct., 13935-Ronald F. and Carole R. Grob to James Smith, $555,000.

Royal Sydney Dr., 7795-Ti E. and Bonnie F. Timney to James J. Beatty III and Siamphay Luangraj, $570,000.

Selbourne Lane, 6711-Daniel V. and Heather N. Gutierrez to Edith Neomy Peterson, $505,000.

Sour Gum Ct., 12225-Robert C. and Kyoung O. Turnbaugh to Daniel L. Ofori Addo and Eva Acheampong, $630,000.

Tackhouse Ct., 13542-Deborah A. Reed to Dagim Seifu and Bilen S. Tamrat, $369,000.

Trotters Point Lane, 5906-Toll VIII Partnerships to Bruce B. and Lisa M. Burkholder, $814,429.

HAYMARKET AREA

Antioch Ridge Dr., 5314-Donald Kenneth and June Marshall Mackenzie to Robert W. and Danette H. Plummer, $666,000.

Bleight Dr., 6748-Timothy B. and Cathleen E. Shalvey to Nicholas P. and Sara Marie Bottini, $575,000.

Camerons Ferry Dr., 6014-Naomi A. Martinez to Stephen J. and Rachel N. Tierney, $414,000.

Crusade Ct., 16163-Alan G. and Kris M. Gaitley to Holly Lynn and William Paul Flemming, $585,765.

Fourmile Creek Ct., 15811-Abel T. Aquino to Jessica Parham and Thomas Patrick Moyer, $487,500.

Ingram Dr., 2804-Charles H. and James B. Coe to Manpreet S. Nijjer, $799,000.

Logmill Rd., 2505-Ben S. and Komalam Moss to Robert F. Dyer and Ann Marie G. Brisbois Dyer, $965,000.

Mendelmore Way, 5606-Russell Latino III to Robert W. and Kathleen M. Dillard, $830,000.

Picketts Store Pl., 15620-William and Elizabeth J. Goodman to Steven Bradley Reece and Jessica Tory Hardin, $436,000.

Riding Club Dr., 15321-Brian T. and Jennifer F. Moores to Jeremy Allen and Cassandra Stuart Clark, $995,000.

Solheim Cup Dr., 5731-Elias Zarkadoulas to Pradeep Chauhan and Aarti Dogra, $689,000.

Turning Leaf Pl., 15308-Jeffrey Wayne and Lisa Marie Stettler to Elisha and Ryan Dillard, $700,091.

Yellow Tavern Ct., 14405-Robert F. and Tomoko T. Hight to Ryan Mitchell Finch and Robin Marie Wharton, $764,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Bayonet Way, 8141, No. 203-Johanna Myers to Cameron Venuto, $236,000.

Bradford Lane, 13500-David Elliott and Debra Sue Wood to Xiomara Vigil and Leslie Lopez, $370,000.

Callan Dr., 7645-Mohit Kulkarni to Kenneth N. Martinez and Madeline Elizabeth Carter, $220,000.

Coachcrest Ct., 7990-Keith Simpson to Patricia L. Purschwitz, $263,000.

Coronado Ct., 13764-William David Wood and Kathleen S. Burr to Nancy Graham Callaway, $517,900.

Dublin Dr., 9703-Ivar M. Van Koten and Dominica J. Van Koten to Andy Cibula, $750,000.

Gandall Ct., 13397-Robert L. and Shirley F. Buchanan to Brian Christopher and Jennifer Lea Smith, $625,000.

Hersch Farm Lane, 9321-Jace A. and Shannon A. Stuckey to Raief Hanna and Rehab Henin, $495,000.

Irongate Way, 10131-Carlos M. Lopez to Jorge Alberto Perez Cruz, $255,000.

Knotty Oak Lane, 7107-Joseph C. and Susan C. Watts to Kyle Bryan and Julie Murphy, $387,500.

Laurel Highlands Pl., 9136-Kevin A. and April D. Bullion to Brian J. and Constance K. Malmgren, $510,880.

Mary Jane Dr., 8199-Joseph Dillon to Elizabeth A. Berlin, $599,000.

Moonglow Ct., 10525-Peter G. and Lisa Harris Leigh to Zaki Ahmad Khaibar and Masuma Randzy, $535,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6302-Mary K. Portell to Scott M. and Juana E. Gilbert, $467,500.

Ramseur Pl., 8212-Trung M. and Marcel Tran Dac to Willie Herman Phillips, $368,950.

Silo Mill Ct., 7704-Judith H. Welch to Charles and Melissa Galbreath, $655,000.

Steeplechase Run Lane, 10432-William and Naomi Manifold to Adam and Valeena Ekstrom, $485,000.

Thistlewood Ct., 10916-Joseph Roland and Jane Flottman Arseneault to Lane Eldred and Danielle Marie Hofmann, $485,000.

Viewmont Lane, 10676-Amy K. Charquero Rivero and Jonathan J. Charquero Rivero to Katherine Rose Valliere and Pierric Parret, $400,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Albemarle Dr., 7528-Michael E. Ramsey Jr. to Jie Fa Luo, $299,900.

Chadds Landing Way, 7686-Tae Y. Ha to Lorraine Valvo, $345,000.

Esteppe Dr., 10042-Ting Zeng to Michael and Stephanie Thomas, $700,000.

Hillcrest Dr., 8159-K.E. and Terri A. Garner to Ryan and Joanna Maddox, $499,000.

Mace St., 9316-Manrico A. Zottig to Marvin E. Carranza Marquez and Ana G. Ayala Rivera, $330,000.

Signal Ct., 9707-Marina S. Abad to Karen T. Hess, $465,000.

Wisakon Trail, 10001-Eric D. Jaeger and Mary Maguire to Nathan and Sarah Lett, $670,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Cliffbrook Ct., 15888-James M. and Karen Grieff Dart to Taylor Anne Ahalt and Stephen Russell Schafer, $397,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15610-Kenneth E. and Sandra G. Melson to Amy Noone and Cynthia S. Dalton, $665,000.

Isle Royale Terr., 17419-Richard and Emily Grandinetta to Matthew and Alyssa Crow, $324,900.

Montview Dr., 15854-Leon M. and Catherine M. Pappa to Lucian Marian Man and Noemi G. Vasarhelyi, $495,000.

Singletree Lane, 15710-Cetan A. and Theresa L. Tameris to Margaret Czapiewski, William Hill and Deanna Leabhart, $347,000.

Vals Way, 4243-Christina A. Kelly to Sydney Millette and Hannah Leigh Fulgencio, $320,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 11305-William R. Russell to Brian and Barbara Fisher, $815,000.

Bristow Rd., 12496-Kenneth and Heather L. Schmanski to Dezirae Crisp and Patrick Meier, $510,000.

Greenwood Way, 7687-Rockwood Homes Inc. to Rose V.B. Spring and Donald W. Spring Jr., $529,920.

Marsteller Dr., 12604-Nokesville Holdings Corp. to Paul Piacentini, $394,999.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 422-Martin H. and Margaret M. Stenvall to Jaison A. Harris, $340,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Hemlock Point Ct., 3103-Fred A. Bubernak and Linda B. Dressler to Murray Levine, Jasmine Gruia Gray and Jasmine Gruia Gary, $575,000.

Quantico Gateway Dr., 18542-Christie Devona Murray to Carolyn and Samuel Blakeney, $500,000.

White Oak Dr., 18904-Brandon Frankowski to Jose Urrutia, $232,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alabama Ave., 15044-Wanpen and Richard A. Bock to Madelynn O. and Nathan E. Doehnert, $335,000.

Bald Eagle Lane, 15356-Corrine M. and Anthony F. McDermott to Craig Daniel Sisler, $467,000.

Berwick Pl., 4413-Robert Royal and Catherine P. Topp to Roger F. and Nicole H. Curtis, $495,000.

Burgundy Pl., 2868-Robert C. Karnbach to Hannah and Brandon Aylestock, $209,000.

Capon Tree Lane, 16852-James R. and Ursula R. Powell to Jhistopher Lim, $325,000.

Chanceford Dr., 11679-Paul A. and Christina M. Colangelo to Paul Richard and Marcia L. Quigley, $995,000.

Chowning Ct., 16708-Uminder Singh to Bobby L. and Tameiko Shajaune Brown, $302,000.

Colonial Dr., 1533, No. 104-Hameedullah Virk to Jonathan Ross, $200,000.

Crest Dr., 16020-Cynthia Marie Cornell and John Charles Adams to Carlos Aristides Aguilar and Karla Michelle Coriano Parrilla, $285,000.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16619-Brenda L. Brown to Tiffany Jane and Christopher Ryan Butler, $450,000.

Dashiell Pl., 4914-Jaime S. Bohl to Ahsanullah Karwar, $439,000.

Devil Lane, 1658-Tesfaye S. Ejigu to Lia Kenia Averanga Torrez and Bryant Alan Rocha, $230,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3495-Jorge Johan Palacios to Terry A. and Umeki M. Owens, $540,000.

Eskew Ct., 3560-Sherley K. Genna to Mohd Khalid Payenda, Husnia Sidiqi and Mohd K. Payenda, $530,000.

Forest Glen Rd., 13433-Samuel Henry Barnes and Charlotte L. Biggs to Pio A. Arispe Perez and Maria L. Arispe, $315,000.

Gullane Dr., 13801-Gary L. and Angela L. Parsons to Kelly and Nancy Brown, $369,500.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 901-David E. and Kathie S. McCracken to Catherine Finn Sardo, $491,000.

Home Guard Dr., 11978-Carey W. Lee III to Tina L. Utt, $349,000.

Illinois Rd., 15011-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Lucy M. Vargas Machuca and Florencia C. Vargas Machuca, $335,000.

Ironwood St., 1399-Glenn E. and Hae Kyung Ko to Fabio Morrone and Mirian Janeth Coronel, $312,500.

Kenneweg Ct., 16465-Jerone Lamar and Mary J. Ferren to Mariama Njai Cole and Abdul R. Wilson, $359,999.

Lancashire Dr., 15179-Cary Michelle Haynes to Teshawnra Elizabeth Nicole Stone, $329,000.

Leicestershire St., 15063-Sheila Willimas and Lamar Williams to Shawn Christopher Williams Sr., $345,000.

Longview Dr. W., 2219-Mohammad O. Khan to Rajan Gidwani and Tabitha Wanyoike, $380,000.

Madeira Ct., 2845-Liliana Joie Byrd to Tatyana Alexandrovna Chambers, $204,900.

Mapleton St., 1104-Julie Marie Rubi to Deborah Jean Delardi, $430,000.

Marquis Pl., 3876-Lydia Ofori and Michael Preko to James Obeng and Lucy Akua Fowaah Amoateng, $295,876.

Mason Creek Cir., 14896-Cynthia and Jason Marrero to Lasherdo M. Harris, $300,000.

Mount Burnside Way, 3480-Abdellatif Errazzouki and Maria Souini to Shafiuddin and Shawon Ahmed, $469,900.

Occoquan Overlook, 4841-Sean R. and Kimmarie Madden to Bryan Frederick and Stephanie Kay Lamartin, $627,500.

Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2655-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Purushottam Girl, $520,000.

Powder Horn Terr., 1733-Percy S. Johnson III to William Oo, $275,000.

Radcliffe Lane, 16640-Scott F. and Catherine M. Organ to Claudia Schoolfield, $605,000.

Revillo Loop, 13247-Ana Maria Ramirez and Jose E. Mendoza Martinez to Alfear Yvette Holmes, $360,000.

Saxon St., 1322-Guillermo and Patricia Ledezma to Rosa Delmy Villeda De Alarcon, Lesley Gyssel Alarcon and Alberto Antonio Alarcon, $325,000.

Silvia Loop, 12810-Sean D. and Jennifer D. Nelson to Brian Howard, $335,000.

Stoneford Dr., 12121-Juliana Swanson to Trisha Treharn, $320,000.

Tecumseh Ct., 3101-Jamie L. Morris to Melanie Sattler and Andres J. Missiego, $312,000.

Transom Pl., 2519-Jason B. and Kelly C. Mitchell to Alec Nicholas Lamp and Maria Cristina Flores Gatuz, $499,000.

Tuscany Ct., 4427-William S. and Amy E. Foster to Zulmai Hakimi, $913,800.

Village Dr., 14479-Mohammed A. Chaudri and Navida N. Chaudhri to Manette Chea, $280,000.

Westport Lane, 12601-Peter G. Rinkleff and Wendy J. Melis to Beau Samuel Ginn and Jessica Bailey, $455,000.

Windermere View Pl., 4349-Michele K. Odems to Ivery Taylor and Sharon Cisneros, $1.02 million.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas.

Autumn Pl., 9622-Marcia J. Slakie to Pedro Lugo, $450,000.

Bayberry Ave., 9268-Robert and Nancy L. Bethman to Jose C. Andrescruz and Gabriela E. Andres Cruz, $389,000.

Buttress Lane, 8372, No. 303-Benjamin L. and Linda G. Rosson to Jennifer Bartelmes, $180,000.

Daylily Ct., 10205-Locust Shade Corp. to Haylee Siegrist Gross and Ryan A. Laske, $441,500.

Gaither St., 8352-Sheryl A. Suko and Lawrence J. Levy to Aaron L. and Elizabeth B. Johnson, $315,000.

Hopkins Loop, 9873-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Alyssa Mariana Aguirre, $464,990.

Lamont Ct., 8617-Patrick McKee to Vladimir O. Minero Jr., $295,000.

Merit Ct., 8962-Elizabeth Baisden to Susan Audrey Shields, Robert Donald Bosley and Michael A. Garcia, $300,000.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10447-Cory A. and Paloma Belloli Salazar to Leandro Emilio Pena, $345,000.

Sanderling Dr., 8603-Edward and Marjorie Collins to Mario Aquino Lopez and Orquidea Violeta Lopez Hernandez, $324,900.

Speiden Trail, 10573-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Ji Eun Lee, $436,740.

Tudor Lane, 8903-James E. and Boonsong Rudolph to Holly and Garrett Monast, $449,999.

Wimbledon Ct., 10110-Hasan Morshed to David Jonathan Gonzalez, $408,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9437-Jelaire Anne Grillo and Eric Gonzalez to Olinda Del Carmen Mercado and Maria Angela Mendez, $345,000.

Handerson Pl., 9711, No. 101-Richard and Tracey Kalista Vollmer to Kenny and Yolanda Peralta, $235,000.

Jenkins Ct., 107-Megan J. Dallain to Michael Reid and Emilea Rae Smith, $320,000.

Moseby Ct., 342-Wendy J. Solis and Wendy J. Barahona to Brian Malovic, $254,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Aquia Dr., 2127-Christopher M. Black to Liliana Elizabeth and David Navarro, $365,000.

Arden Lane, 234-Christopher and Paula A. Kaplan to Thomas A. and Kathleen Griffin, $650,000.

Basalt Dr., 156-John J. and Marianne Abbott to Dennis Michael and Dawn Elizabeth Hernandez, $390,000.

Blacksmith Ct., 8-Thomas George and Kimberly Anne Allan to Michael Overholt and Jimmae Rose Hamlett, $440,000.

Bradbury Way, 53-Michael E. and Marcia A. Vinson to Cory D. Walton, $540,000.

Brooke Rd., 418-Robert D. Vance Jr. and Mary Skinner-Vance to Sonny William and Sara Elizabeth Dean, $405,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 193-Cheryl K. Belk-Henry to Eleonore Nash, $280,000.

Chesapeake Dr., 36-Brookstone Homes at the Reserve Inc. to Timothy L. and Lisa C. Bureau, $631,832.

Clear Spring Lane, 41-Keun Y. and Leigh Ann Chung to Robert Richard Wypasek, $479,000.

Club House Rd., 500-John and Cynthia B. Oakman to Mario Eduardo and Tania Patricia Flores, $259,900.

Coastal Ave., 1042-Miller & Smith at Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Kurtas and Andra Groberg, $473,940.

Crab Apple Dr., 969-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Chandra Lynette McCray, $499,934.

Dewey Dr., 2000-Scott Russell Mann and Cassandara Rose Domes to Christopher Jay and Amy Pollard Clinton, $340,000.

Eastern View Dr., 1020-Anthony B. and Janet Z. Carruba to Albert M. Tyson Jr., $218,000.

Essex St., 104-Todd E. and Anna Dote to Michael and Karry Amanda Lugo, $199,900.

Foggy Field Lane, 1-Matthew L. Brown to Hamza A. and Nabila Soofi, $410,000.

Foxglove Way, 508-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Matthew J. and Sara Kennedy Harris, $473,250.

Garner Dr., 10-Michael L. Smith to Jeffery Lynn Crouch, $494,000.

Greenbank Rd., 363-Raymond Jesse and Kevin Jay Drury to Margarito Castro Mariscal and Benjamin Mariscal Vega, $258,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2149-Josue and Jennyfer Lemy to Benjamin M. Cali, $348,000.

Hatchers Run Ct., 608-James G. Vanover to Mohamed and Amira Titay Mezguidi, $283,000.

Isabella Dr., 1024-Ronald and Shovan Rohrbach to John Mello, $375,000.

Kelvin Dr., 27-Thomas V. Heffern to Michael Jeffrey and Alexandria Merideth Robinson, $475,000.

Little Whim Rd., 170-Charleston Company Homebuilders Inc. to Charles Christopher Bozza, $409,900.

Lookout Way, 110-NVR Inc. to Barry Levelle Deleon-Lee and Jamerial B. Allen, $323,400.

Montera Ave., 312-Pulte Home Co. to William J. Cox and Marcia Kay Stein, $554,742.

Newbury Dr., 82-Tonya R. Henley-Clark to Rosa Beijha Lara and Deivy Sanchez, $400,000.

Oak Grove Lane, 217-David T. and Elizabeth Shomo to Julio M. Gamarra Telaya, $340,000.

Olde Concord Rd., 198-Sandra G. Novak to Sanaullah and Rebekah Cousins Shaikh, $215,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 213-Christopher J. and Julie Ann Ghiz to Gregory Ross and Megan Cecile Sanders, $539,900.

Perth Dr., 35-Deborah Scott and David Brian Ransom II to Michael A. Dudley Jr., $430,000.

Plumosa Dr., 20-Robert and Crystal Battinelli to Benjamin M. and Karlee Anne Akers, $340,000.

Ramoth Church Rd., 1026-Daniel and Geraldine Hoyos Postigo to Carlos I. Torres Rodriguez and Patricia Ruiz Torres, $274,000.

Riggs Rd., 129-Rich T. and Crystal S. Farnsworth to Tina Louise and Robert Anthony Voigt, $449,000.

Running Brook Ct., 2500-G & H Homes Corp. to Frederick Lamar Rowell Jr. and Mary Lu, $628,611.

Saint Marys Lane, 200-Edmond and Carol Babineau to Vincent Bernard Brantley, $600,000.

Sarasota Dr., 29-Linda B. Mornot to Rabab Turabi, $470,000.

Shields Rd., 324-Lewis Evon Thompson III to Robert C. Hoffman, $400,000.

Smelters Trace Rd., 6-Montgomery and Deborah Kirkland to George and Jaime Steinfels, $555,000.

Spring Lake Dr., 6-Robert G. and Marijo Baker to Mason and Alyson Depeal, $415,000.

Streamview Dr., 610-NVR Inc. to Usie and Brittany N. Miller, $271,560.

Sweetbriar Ct., 6-Linda L. Yednock to Sadaf H. Anvar, $365,000.

Telegraph Rd., 804-Jack R. and Shirley V. Scott to Tset Y. Wong, $515,000.

Twin Hill Lane, 94-Jeffrey J. and Lisa Waite to Davida Marie and William Forrest Mahoney, $445,000.

Wallace Farms Lane, 12-Premium Construction Inc. to Ashley Dianne and Christopher Lee Benson, $599,900.

Waters Cove Ct., 507-Daniel W. and Valerie R. Kendzie to Cori Lee Kirkbride, $290,000.

Windermere Dr., 391-Lesley Lynn Williams to Nathaniel R. and Jennifer G. Bray, $650,000.