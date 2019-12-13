Surveillance video of that night shows King armed with a knife and fighting with another man outside the convenience store. What caused the fight remains unclear. King has said he acted in self-defense. Video shows the two unsuccessfully attacking each other before King chases the other man toward Lee, who was soon stabbed.

Prosecutors say Lee was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time. The other man in the fight wasn’t criminally charged in the case.

“Unlike almost every other case I have had involving violence, murder or otherwise, this one involves someone who is not before the court who introduced violence and threat and thuggery to the whole situation,” Roanoke Circuit Court Judge William Broadhurst said during the close of King’s August bench trial.

