PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A reporter who led The Virginian-Pilot’s coverage of a councilman facing charges of forgery and identity theft has been subpoenaed to testify at the official’s trial.

The newspaper reports a special prosecutor says Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker’s statements in an Oct. 31 article by Scott Daugherty are material to the case.

The paper says Whitaker declared innocence in that article and called the charges politically motivated.

Whitaker faces 20 felony counts arising from an investigation into New Bethel Baptist Church — where he serves as assistant pastor — its development company and defunct credit union. Trial is set to start July 16.

The newspaper will argue Monday against the subpoena. If it stands, Daugherty will be excluded from the courtroom during the trial and barred from discussing it with colleagues.

