“I got a lot of cards in the mail about the election,” said Akossiwa Anthony, 37, as she clicked the buckle on her daughter’s car seat on the way to the pediatric dentist before going to her job in quality control at Dulles International Airport. “But I haven’t had time to look at them. The last election was so exhausting, you know?”
That was what I heard for a whole week. Women — who did the bulk of the pandemic child care, who tried to do their work Zoom calls while helping with the kids’ online schooling, who spent more than a year churning out meals, sanitizing everything within an inch of its life, then mobilizing and voting in record-setting numbers for the 2020 presidential election — are spent.
And that has Democrats worried. The Virginia governor’s race is one of the arrows that tells us which way the pendulum is swinging nationwide. Last year was a landmark for women in Virginia.
Anthony was part of the female blue wave in the election last year that put more women in congressional office than ever before. She didn’t love Joe Biden, she said, but she was voting against President Donald Trump.
This time around? Meh. She’s not motivated by either candidate.
Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) has been working hard to draw the direct line between his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, and Trump. When Trump flirted with the idea of coming to Arlington to campaign on Youngkin’s behalf, McAuliffe seized the idea, even fundraised off it (although it looks like Trump was just messing with everyone).
But women like Anthony couldn’t give two hoots about a Youngkin-Trump bromance.
“I want to see what the candidates are going to do to help improve schools in Virginia,” she said. She found inconsistencies in the quality of her middle-schooler’s education when the family moved between counties.
But anything else? Anthony has a shrug for the rest of the bickering. She’s just trying to get to work on time.
Schools? Did I say schools in Loudoun County? I didn’t, but the next woman I talked to did. And the “pornography in our school libraries” has her furious about the cultural shift she said she has witnessed in Loudoun schools under the Biden administration.
The woman, a military veteran who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she is a substitute teacher in the district, said she doesn’t want public schools including a moral compass in their curriculum: “That’s my job ” as a parent.
She couldn’t remember the name of the alleged pornography book but said it was about a teacher in bed with a child. I was skeptical.
But she returned to me after she couldn’t find what she wanted at the craft store and pulled it up on her phone — it was a graphic novel called “The Breakaways,” a book about a diverse group of friends. It includes a transgender character, and the “pornography” consisted of a timid, pretty chaste kissing scene.
“I don’t need the school teaching my children this. I won’t let my kids check books out of the library,” said the mother of three high school boys. And she believes that Youngkin, a conservative multimillionaire former private-equity executive, will help her cleanse the library and the curriculum of the material she finds offensive.
(My guess — as the mother of high school boys myself — is that a graphic novel about eighth-grade friendships in the school library is not where high-schoolers will be led astray.)
This woman was one of the only women I found after approaching about two dozen — I purposefully avoided political activists or anyone with political stickers, license plates or buttons — who was passionate and definitive about her vote next week.
Wait, Jennifer Wolfe, 49, will also be voting for Youngkin. But she’s not thrilled about it.
“I’m independent, but I’ve typically voted Democrat,” Wolfe said. “But right now I’m sick of all of it. Sick of both sides. And I can’t handle how far left the Democrats have gone now.”
She considers herself pro-choice, but she’s fiscally conservative. She’s an event planner whose entire industry fell flat during the pandemic, so she’s looking for a strong recovery and economy. She’s not happy about vaccine and mask mandates, which she feels squelch events and dampen economic recovery, so that pushed her to the right this time.
Tina Michael is also somewhere in the middle on all this. She’s 52 and works for a helicopter company in Arlington. While her husband and their church friends were fired up about the 2020 election — they were in the anyone-but-Trump camp — she said almost no one in her group is voting next week.
“So many of them lost their government assistance. They don’t have work, they don’t have pay and they don’t think anyone is going to do anything for them,” said Michael, who immigrated from Ghana and has ordinarily treasured her right to vote in 15 years’ worth of American elections. This is the first time she’s soured on the process.
“This year? I’m for McAuliffe, and I’ll vote. But I’m really not excited about it,” she said. “Because I like what Youngkin is saying about not raising taxes. We have too many taxes.”
But what about abortion? Isn’t Youngkin planning to swing toward Texas on Virginia’s access to abortions? Remember, Virginia came precipitously close to forcing women seeking abortions to endure invasive transvaginal ultrasounds, by order of the state.
“I believe abortion is between a woman and God,” Michael said. “The abortion thing should be left out of politics.”
But it’s not that simple, said the only other woman I spoke with who was positively, passionately sure about who she’s voting for. The 41-year-old spoke on the condition of anonymity because she’s a federal government employee. But she is certain that Youngkin’s low-key approach to abortion in this race — being very deliberate in avoiding it as a keystone issue — is a Trojan horse.
“What happened in Texas is scary, and it could happen here,” said the woman, a Democrat from Loudoun County who said she is “as liberal as they come” and is also worried about the lack of energy around this election.
“I feel most everyone is exhausted by the pandemic,” she said. “And we’re exhausted and upset by the way everything has become political, and it’s splitting families and friends apart.”
Tuesday is the chance to decide the future of Virginia. And the only way to sway this tight race is to help exhausted, suburban women get to the polls. So walk the dog, do the dishes, put the kids to bed, help her leave the office early, give her a ride. Vote, Virginia.
