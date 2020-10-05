The app is called COVIDWISE. About 7% of the state’s population has downloaded it. And that amounts to about 13% of the estimated number of users with a smartphone.
So far, 238 people have logged positive results within the app. That’s a small fraction of the roughly 50,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the app launched in early August.
Virginia was the first state in the U.S. to fully launch an application. And the state has been left to experiment with how to convince people to take part.
It’s unclear why so few Virginians have chose to participate.
