Smith, whose daughter has a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome, lobbied at the General Assembly for a change in the state’s medical marijuana laws.
“It’s kind of surreal that it’s happening,” Lisa Smith said.
In order to enter the building, patients must first get a recommendation from a medical provider and register as a patient with the Board of Pharmacy.
“We’re excited to finally be serving patients at our facility,” Jack Page, co-founder and chief operating officer of Dharma Pharmaceuticals, said in a news release.
The company plans to expand to other locations soon, WCYB reported.
A dispensary in Richmond hopes to open its doors by late October, the Times-Dispatch reported earlier this week.
