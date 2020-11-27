Before visiting the facility, individuals must register as a patient with the state Board of Pharmacy. In Virginia, any diagnosed condition can qualify for medical cannabis treatment, as long as a registered practitioner issues a written certification, according to the coalition.
Virginia’s first dispensary opened in Bristol last month, and others are slated to open.
