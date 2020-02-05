“The focus on serving households with more complex needs and higher barriers to housing is the primary driver of this increase,” Kelly King Horne, a director of the region’s homeless services, told the newspaper.

Still, the numbers are a little under half of what was recorded a decade ago, when 1,150 people were counted as homeless, according to data from 2009.

The census, also called the point-in-time count, is federally mandated to help determine the amount of money the region will get for initiatives combating homelessness.