The vote followed a nonbinding referendum on Nov. 3 that asked voters to weigh in on whether the statue should be moved to a a museum or another site. About 69% were in favor of leaving the statue where it is.
Residents who wanted the statue moved have pointed out that only about 8% of the county residents are Black.
The board voted for the referendum over the summer after hearing from residents who called the statue a symbol of white supremacy. Monuments across the American South have drawn increasing attention following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.
Some of the supervisors discussed on Tuesday the possibility of putting a plaque near the statue to add more context. But the board deferred discussion on the matter to a later date.
