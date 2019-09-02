RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s governor is declaring a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian appears headed for the East Coast.

Gov. Ralph Northam took the action Monday anticipating the storm would begin being felt in southeastern Virginia on Thursday.

The declaration allows the commonwealth to mobilize extra resources, people and equipment. The declaration also allows Virginia officials to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with North Carolina.

Dorian could cause include coastal and inland flooding and prolonged power outages.

