Northam’s discussion of his symptoms falls in the wake of President Trump’s own battle with the virus. Northam, who is a physician, said he was alarmed that Trump was playing down the severity of the disease.
The president had tweeted Monday: “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
Northam said Trump sent the wrong message. The governor pointed out that more than 200,000 Americans have died and more than seven million people across the globe have been infected.
“It’s irresponsible to make a statement like that,” Northam said.
Northam is a former military doctor who served on the staff at Walter Reed. He said he knows that Trump “has access to the best medical care, medications, treatments other people don’t have access to.”
