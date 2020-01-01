RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s House Speaker-elect is stepping down from her job at a lobbying firm as she prepares for her new leadership role.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Eileen Filler-Corn is doing so to alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest.

The Democrat had served as government relations director at Albers & Company. The firm lobbies at the Statehouse and governor’s office on health care and energy issues.

Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist. Some of her clients, however, had interests or dealings before the state.

Filler-Corn has been a Virginia state delegate since 2010. A spokesman for her said she plans to open her own consulting firm but it won’t offer lobbying services. Filler-Corn also plans to personally step away from work directly related to state policy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.