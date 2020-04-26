Thousands of birds already are arriving at the site where Fort Wool was built as a barrier against British ships after the War of 1812 before it was decommissioned.
Fort Wool is next to where transportation officials paved over the nesting site for the seabird colony as part of a $4 billion project to expand the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Since February, trained dogs have been patrolling the area to keep seabirds from landing near the construction zone.
The expansion project is scheduled to be completed in November 2025.
