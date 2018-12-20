RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Middle Peninsula is set to get its second winery.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Wednesday that Zoll Vineyards plans to open a new farm-to-table winery in Gloucester County.

Northam’s office said the vineyard will make a wines, meads and ciders using Virginia-grown groups and honey.

Northam approved a $10,000 grant for the winery, which will be matched by local funds.

The winery plants to spend $436,000 to open the winery and create 14 new jobs.

