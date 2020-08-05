The high number of denials is partly attributed to confusion among gun dealers and customers about how the monthly restriction period is calculated. Many believed the law would not apply to purchases made the month before the law took effect on July 1.
Jerry Cochran, owner of Trader Jerry’s, said the state made the law “retroactive and did not tell us.”
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the law “prohibits someone from purchasing a handgun after June 30, 2020, if that same individual also bought one within the previous 30 days — unless the purchaser is covered by an exemption to this statute.”
