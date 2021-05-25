During the 2016 fiscal year, more than 12,500 state-responsible inmates were released and fewer than 3,000 of them were re-incarcerated within three years.
The Virginia Department of Corrections customizes its programming and supervision to address each person’s risks and needs and offers more than 125 programs to offenders in prison or under community supervision. The programs include substance abuse treatments, mental and behavioral health services, career and technical education, skills training and employment and housing assistance.
Mental health impairment and drug use are associated with recidivism. Inmates with a history of testing positive for drugs such as opioids or cocaine have a much higher re-incarceration rate than those without such a history.