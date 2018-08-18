RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped slightly from June to July to 3.1 percent.

It’s the sixth consecutive month that the labor force has expanded in the state. The jobless rate declined 0.1 of a point from June to July. It was down from 3.7 percent in July 2017.

Last month’s 3.1 percent rate was the state’s lowest since August 2007, when it was also 3.1 percent.

Virginia’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate in July, which was 3.9 percent in July.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

