That comes to 1.62 million Virginians who have so far made an effort to vote early so far. That’s three times as many Virginians as those who voted early in all of 2016.
Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who is analyzing early voting nationwide at the U.S. Elections Project, said the state is part of an unprecedented surge in early voting that is being fueled by the pandemic and changes to states’ laws.
