The 2,106 new coronavirus cases reported by the District, Maryland and Virginia brought the number of infections in the three jurisdictions past 60,000. As of Saturday morning, 2,752 people in the region have died.

The District reported seven new deaths Saturday, spanning the age range from a 35-year-old man to a 96-year-old woman.

The city added 203 new positive cases, bringing its total to 6,102. Ward 4 has the most infections, reporting 1,203, and Ward 8 has the most deaths related to covid-19, reporting 68 as of Saturday.

Maryland reported 54 new deaths and 1,049 new cases, bringing the respective totals to 1,614 and 31,534.

Virginia reported 15 new deaths and 854 new cases, bringing its totals to 827 and 23,196, respectively.

Local leaders kept encouraging residents to stay at home. Bowser and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) participated in a live-streamed celebration of the European Union’s Europe Day on Saturday morning, where Van Hollen told people on both sides of the Atlantic, “We are engaged in a great battle against a common foe the coronavirus.” They were joined by two Washington Wizards players who are European natives. Davis Bertans encouraged Americans and Europeans to donate to food banks, and Anzejs Pasecniks lamented the abrupt end of the basketball season but showed off his workout equipment at home, saying “This corner is my best friend right now.”

