“We simply cannot afford to stop being vigilant and cautious,” Hogan, a Republican, said. “Our long-term recovery can only be effective if all Marylanders continue exercising personal responsibility.”
Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to a new low of 4.92%, the governor said, and hospitalizations have fallen below 500 for the first time in 12 weeks, with 297 acute care beds and 190 intensive care unit beds in use.
Maryland reported 66,115 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday morning. That’s up 338 from the previous day. The state has reported 440,282 negative tests, an increase of 7,100 from the day before. Maryland has confirmed 3,015 deaths from the virus, an increase of 14 from Thursday.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at h ttps://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.