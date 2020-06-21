Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish.
The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.
The survey is voluntary and will not collect information that can be used to identify individuals.
