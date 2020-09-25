“They are going to multiple centers,” he added, “at the same time we are telling operators to discourage employees from working at more than one center.”
The surveyors work with nursing homes and other senior living facilities to ensure they follow proper federal guidelines for residents’ safety.
Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, confirmed that the surveyors are not tested by the state. But he said the surveyors “are screened upon entry to the office,” he said.
“Additionally, surveyors comply with the screening requirements of facilities when they go on site for surveys,” he said.
The department would not disclose whether any surveyors had self-reported positive tests. The department cited “patient confidentiality.”
