BALTIMORE — Roughly 25 foreign teachers working in Baltimore public schools will be forced to return to their countries when their visas expire at the end of this month.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday the majority of the teachers came from the Philippines as part of a recruitment effort by the school district in the mid-2000s to fill math, science and special education positions.

The school system’s chief human capital officer, Jeremy Grant-Skinner, says it could be six to eight months before federal officials decide whether to extend the teachers’ visas. He says the district applied months ago to extend their H-1B visas.

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English says the Trump administration’s attitude toward immigration is a detriment to the country.

White House media officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.