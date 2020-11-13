Earlier this month, the General Assembly approved adding $1 million to the state budget to pay for an independent investigation into the allegations.
The VMI Board of Visitors has appointed a superintendent search committee and will work with an executive search firm to identify candidates over the next several months. A new, permanent superintendent is expected to be in place during the summer of 2021, according to Friday’s news release.
Wins graduated from VMI in 1985 and was commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer, according to a biography provided by the school. In his final command, Wins was the first Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.
