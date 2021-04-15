Wins, a former VMI basketball player, was selected for the permanent position over several other candidates. According to sources familiar with the search, some of the contenders included: Ronald Bailey, a Black retired Marine Lt. General, who up until recently had served as the vice president of external affairs at Austin Peay University in Tennessee; David Furness, a VMI alum and active-duty Maj. General in the Marine Corps; and retired Army Maj. General, William Rapp, a former commandant at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Since Wins took the reins in November, he has been vocal about VMI’s need to be a welcoming space for all 1,700 cadets, six percent of whom are African American. The school, which receives more than $19 million in state funds, did not enroll Black students until 1968 or women until 1997 and has long celebrated its Confederate past.

When the college finally removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson in December after years of resistance by administrators and alumni,Wins praised the decision.

“VMI does not define itself by this statue and that is why this move is appropriate,” he said in a statement. “Our graduates embody the values of honor, respect, civility, self-discipline, and professionalism. This is how we will continue to be defined.”

Story continues below advertisement

In late January, Wins also scrapped VMI’s practice of publicly shaming expelled cadets by announcing their names during the college’s middle-of-the-night “drum out” ceremonies. Now the ritual no longer discloses the name of the expelled student.

Advertisement

Wins is also examining other reforms to its student-run honor system, which The Post revealed in December disproportionately expelled Black students for honor code violations between the fall of 2017 and the spring of 2020.

Wins has also encouraged students, staff and faculty members to participate in the independent investigation ordered by Northam and conducted by the law firm Barnes & Thornburg. Though the investigation has come under attack from alumni, students, and parents, Wins promised all participants anonymity and pushed anyone interested to meet with the firm.

Story continues below advertisement

“An open and candid dialogue is vitally important to this process,” Wins said in early February.

Wins himself recently sat with Barnes & Thornburg investigators for four hours, he said during a video call in April with graduates that is published on the college’s alumni agencies website. He told the alumni they discussed his observations on VMI “with respect to its culture, its climate and where I think VMI needs to go.”

Advertisement

“I wanted to ensure that I could get from the investigative team their commitment that they were looking at this thing with an unbiased lens and that they were going to be fair in their assessment,” he told the alumni on the call.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after Wins was appointed as interim superintendent in November, he addressed the corps in a speech that defended the school. He said he’d read news accounts of racism on campus, “but unlike a lot of the critics out there, I do believe in this unique system of education. If there are things that need to be fixed, we’ll fix them. And we’ll fix them swiftly,” Wins told the cadets. “But VMI’s values — honor integrity, respect, civility, and discipline — those things will remain unchanged...Don’t let other folks come in and define the character and who we are...External forces have decided to attack the reputation of the institute.”

Yet he was also critical of the students.

Advertisement

“Now mind you, we haven’t exactly helped ourselves...Very little gets accomplished through social media,” he said, appearing to refer to the cadets’ popular use of an anonymous social media app called Jodel, which is filled with bigoted and misogynistic comments. “We’ve got to do all that we can to help ourselves so that the image and the reputation of VMI is sterling.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wins told the cadets he never experienced racism himself when he was a student 40 years ago, but also said: “I have zero tolerance for racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia. Zero tolerance. It is antithetical to what VMI should be about.”