More than a dozen women at VMI described an atmosphere of hostility at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college and an expectation of backlash from male cadets if they reported being groped or raped. Five of the women were sexually assaulted at VMI, which received $19.3 million in state funding for fiscal 2021, along with $33 million toward a new aquatics center. And female cadets are targets of constant ridicule on an anonymous, widely-used social media app called Jodel, where they are derided as “sheeds” and “shedets.” Male students unleashed a torrent of abuse aimed at Kasey Meredith after the school announced she would be the first woman to lead the Corps of Cadets in VMI’s 182-year-old history.