While Norment (R-James City) supported the investigation, he said Gov. Ralph Northam (D) should not have pressured VMI’s superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, to resign. Peay stepped down after Black cadets described relentless racism at the 181-year-old school in a Washington Post story.

Norment’s remark comparing scrutiny of VMI to a “lynching” was jarring to some lawmakers because a White student in 2018 threatened to “lynch” a Black freshman during Hell Week and “use his dead corpse as a punching bag.”

Norment, who is White, said he was recalling the “feeding frenzy” in 2019 into allegations of sexual assault against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), an African American who compared the storm surrounding him to a lynching. Norment said the rush to judge Fairfax “was done without any investigation, any corroboration or any hearing whatsoever. And it just didn’t seem right to me.”

Then Norment said: “Taking comments you made in 2019, you cannot let the media lynch VMI.”

Fairfax, who has strongly denied the allegations against him, said in an interview Monday that he appreciated Norment’s suggestion that he had been denied due process. But Fairfax supports the investigation into VMI and said he was not involved in any decision to ask VMI officials to step down before its conclusion.

Asked about Norment’s lynching comment, Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D-Prince William), a Black VMI graduate who is running for governor, said: “I’m proud to be from VMI and like my fellow alums, I want the best for the institution and all of its cadets. But now is not the time for inflammatory rhetoric.”

In an interview after the Senate adjourned, Norment complained that Northam, a 1981 VMI graduate, didn’t “even have the decency to call General Peay” to tell him he had lost confidence in him.

VMI alumni purchased a full-page ad in Tuesday’s Post, praising Peay’s 17 years as superintendent. “VMI, like the rest of the nation, is an ever-evolving environment as we have strived toward a more perfect VMI,” the ad said. “There was great adaptation and progress under Gen. Peay’s leadership and there will continue to be in the future.”

Black students at VMI, which received about $19­­ million in state funds in fiscal 2020, have long complained about the school’s environment. VMI was the last public college in the state to integrate, admitting five Black students in 1968.

Norment was one of the editors of the 1968 edition of the VMI yearbook, which was filled with students in blackface and use of the n-word. More recently, Black students have grown fed up with the traditions of the school. Up until a few years ago, all students had to salute the campus’s statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. All students still have to memorize the names of VMI cadets who fought and died for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

But it was VMI’s veneration of the Confederacy that sparked a furor from alumni earlier this summer. Several alumni launched online campaigns to pressure the school to remove the statue of Jackson, a former VMI instructor and enslaver of six Black people.

But the school refused to move the statue, which sits in front of the student barracks in one of the most prominent spots on campus. Peay wrote a letter to the VMI community in July, praising Jackson as a “military genius” and a “staunch Christian.”