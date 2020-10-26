After The Post’s story was published this month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), a 1981 VMI graduate, ordered an independent investigation into the school’s culture. In a letter announcing the inquiry, Northam and other state officials said they had “deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” at the school.
But after Northam’s announcement, John Boland, the president of VMI’s Board of Visitors, fought back, saying that “systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true.”
Peay also issued a letter to the VMI community last week saying he did not believe systemic racism was present at the school.
In Boland’s letter Monday announcing Peay’s resignation, he said that he accepted it with “deep regret.” He said Peay was a “great American, patriot, and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects.”
The school, founded in 1839, had cadets serve in the Confederate armed forces during the Civil War. For decades, Black students have complained about the school’s constant veneration of those cadets and the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, who enslaved six people. In July, Peay defended the statue of Jackson because he said the Confederate general was a “staunch Christian” and a “military genius.”