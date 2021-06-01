It recommended requiring VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, to create a sweeping reform plan and to submit quarterly reports to the state on its progress. It also urged Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the General Assembly to appoint a committee with no ties to VMI to evaluate those reports and address any lack of substantial progress.
In a statement after the report’s release, VMI’s superintendent, retired Army Maj. General Cedric T. Wins said that since his arrival late last year, he’s made it clear to the college community that no discrimination of any kind will be tolerated.
“Recommendations from the Barnes & Thornburg report will be evaluated through the lens of the VMI mission and our unique method of education, and, where appropriate, be integrated into the One Corps-One VMI plan,” he said. Wins called it “an opportunity for the VMI community to come together as brother rats, fellow cadets, alumni, and friends to make an already special place even more special. We cannot do this as a community of factions. VMI has a long history of improvement. Now is no different. The Institute will move forward and will be better because of this chapter in our history.”
The investigation was ordered by Northam — a 1981 VMI alum — and other state leaders after a Washington Post story documented a litany of racist incidents on the Lexington campus, which received more than $19 million in state funds for fiscal 2020-2021.
But the 182-year-old college, whose cadets fought and died for the Confederacy, instantly pushed back against charges that the school fosters a racist climate. VMI’s Board of Visitors president, John “Bill” Boland asserted in a letter to Northam that “systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true.”
Nevertheless, change at VMI began unfolding at a rapid clip. The college’s longtime superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned and was replaced with Wins, the first Black superintendent in VMI’s history. Wins decided that VMI would stop publicly shaming students expelled for honor code violations by announcing their names to all 1,700 cadets in middle-of-the-night drum out ceremonies. The school also removed the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, a former VMI professor and enslaver of six people, from outside the student barracks after years of resistance.
The school took much the same approach to the investigation of the campus’s racial climate, according to Barnes & Thornburg.
The firm reported in February that it was facing significant delays from VMI. The college didn’t want to allow its cadets or faculty members to be interviewed by the investigators without the presence of VMI attorneys or officials, making it less likely people would speak candidly, the law firm alleged. The school later backed off that demand, but officials and alumni still chafed at the review, which they viewed as tainted and biased. The school also said that it has repeatedly encouraged its students to speak with investigators and has provided them with a trove of documents.
One graduate from the class of 1979, Bob Morris, who also vied for the contract to investigate VMI, filed a lawsuit seeking to cancel the law firm’s contract and release documents related to the competition for the contract. (The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last week.)
When the firm released an interim report in March that declared “it is and was a common experience to hear racial slurs among VMI cadets, including use of the n-word,” the college fumed behind the scenes.
Wins and Boland wrote a letter to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which was overseeing the investigation, criticizing the firm for producing reports that have either contained “little substantive information” or that were “full of misleading and sensationalized observations,” according to their correspondence. They contended the firm didn’t have the research or statistics to support the contention that it was a “common experience” to hear racial slurs on campus.
Even the timing of the report’s release has been a source of tension. The school wanted it in advance before its public release so they could provide feedback. But Northam refused; his spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said: “The best way to ensure its independence is to make sure the Institute — the subject of the investigation — sees this report once it is complete. No one other than the independent, third-party investigator will see this report before it is finalized, and that’s how it should be.”
