In a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Slater, the council’s vice chair, said VMI’s request was reasonable and that the college should be allowed to examine and comment on the final draft of the report, which is being completed by the law firm Barnes & Thornburg.
“The obvious reason for such a process is to insure the accuracy and correctness of the findings and recommendations,” he wrote in his letter. “If the final [Barnes & Thornburg] report is to have any value and legitimacy, one would think that the process outlined above as requested by VMI would be followed.”
The council’s chair, Marge Connelly, wrote that she would need an “explicit request” from Northam to agree to VMI’s request.
But the governor does not want VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, to scrutinize the report before its public release.
In a statement Tuesday, Alena Yarmosky, a Northam spokeswoman, defended Northam’s position.
“Every person in a leadership role in the Virginia executive and legislative branches called for this investigation,” Yarmosky said. “The best way to ensure its independence is to make sure the Institute — the subject of the investigation — sees this report once it is complete. No one other than the independent, third-party investigator will see this report before it is finalized, and that’s how it should be.”
Northam, a member of VMI’s Class of 1981, ordered an independent investigation into what he called VMI’s “clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” after The Washington Post chronicled a series of disturbing incidents on the Lexington campus last fall.
Slater, who served as VMI’s board president from July 2008 through June 2011, blasted Northam in his resignation letter, saying that he could “only conclude” that the council’s senior leaders “have decided to bow to political pressure from your office and the attorney general’s office to insure that the final report by [Barnes & Thornburg] supports the unfounded charges” of systemic racism.
Barnes & Thornburg’s investigation has been contentious from the start. In early February, the firm released a preliminary report that said VMI was resisting allowing its students or staff members to be interviewed without VMI attorneys, which the firm said would “undermine” the probe’s independence.
Around the same time, after VMI backed off its request for lawyers, another college alum, Bob Morris, whose firm vied for the investigation’s contract, filed a lawsuit to cancel the law firm’s inquiry.
Over the last several months, the institute has taken numerous steps to improve its racial climate, including removing a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson and appointing its first-ever Black superintendent, retired Army Maj. General Cedric T. Wins.
Two months ago Wins and VMI’s Board president, John “Bill” Boland wrote a letter to Connelly and Slater, contending that the law firm’s reports have either contained “little substantive information” or were “full of misleading and sensationalized observations,” according to their correspondence.
Wins and Boland objected to the firm’s interim report in March that said: “Current cadets and comparatively recent alumni (alumni from the last 25 years) report that it is and was [a] common experience to hear racial slurs among VMI cadets, including use of the n-word.”
“[Y]et the eight cited episodes occurred over a twenty-five year time span,” they wrote. “Nor is it clear whether any of these eight claims overlap with the seventeen incidents reported to and investigated by VMI itself. VMI recognizes that a single incident of racism is too many, but calling this a ‘common experience’ is dangerous and wrong.”
Wins and Boland ended their letter arguing that it was “essential that VMI be permitted an opportunity to review and comment” on the firm’s remaining reports before their public disclosure: “Most concerning — if the final report is to have any legitimacy or lasting value to VMI and the broader academic community — such distortions and incomplete reporting cannot be allowed to exist in the final volume by the B&T team in June 2021.”
In an interview, VMI’s spokesman, Bill Wyatt, said it was standard practice for subjects of state audits or investigations to be given an opportunity to review the final report before their public release. “It’s a little puzzling that that’s not the case for this report,” he said.
Last week, in response to VMI’s criticism, the firm wrote a letter to the council defending itself.
“While we are willing to meet with VMI, we cannot agree to share our draft findings with VMI, the subject of the inquiry, particularly where VMI has stated that the purpose of that meeting would be to influence our findings before they become final,” the firm’s investigators wrote. “Doing so would be a violation of basic investigative practices and would not reflect an independent investigation.”
The firm also disputed the contention its reports have lacked substance or relied on hearsay. The lawyers also argued that VMI and its senior leadership “have, at times, made it difficult for the Team to obtain relevant facts,” citing how “several key VMI senior administrators with important and historic knowledge relevant to the investigation have declined interviews, and others have refused to discuss certain topics during their interviews.”