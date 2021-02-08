The dispute has delayed progress on the investigation, for which the state allocated $1 million.

Now VMI is proposing that cadets or employees be “given the option” to have the school’s lawyers with the firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott accompany them, according to the report. But the independent investigators are objecting to that proposal, too.

“The [investigative] Team finds this solution just as problematic and undermining of the audit’s objectives, if not more so, than having VMI counsel present for all interviews,” the firm’s investigators wrote. “The Team has asked Eckert why VMI wants its counsel in the room during interviews, but Eckert has not provided a clear answer and in doing so has cited matters of attorney-client privilege. VMI and the Team are still working through this issue.”

VMI’s spokesman, Bill Wyatt, said the school believes that cadets, faculty and staff should have access to the college’s lawyers if they want it.

“How does that undermine the investigation?” Wyatt asked. “We have provided them thousands of pages of documents already and are not in any way impeding who they speak with. While the attorneys work out their differences, we continue to cooperate fully with their review.”

The nation’s oldest state-supported military college has been under intense scrutiny since October, when The Washington Post published an article describing Black cadets’ accusations of racism on the Lexington campus. Two days later, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and other state officials ordered an independent probe of what they called the school’s “clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism.”

In early January, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which is helping oversee the investigation, awarded the $1 million contract to Barnes & Thornburg.

The firm’s progress report, which was released to state lawmakers Monday, shows that its investigators have so far struggled to gain momentum for their inquiry into the culture at the school, which enrolls 1,700 cadets.

While VMI pressed to have its lawyers or representatives present during interviews, those conducting the probe said the college’s request “violates fundamental investigative best practice, as it allows the subject of an investigation to ‘shadow’ the progress of an investigation and potentially to steer its course and results.”

The investigators also asked VMI for its assurances that it wouldn’t discipline cadets and faculty who revealed sensitive information during their interviews. According to the report, the two sides “are working through some initial disagreement” about how to handle the issue. But the school has promised “not to pursue discipline for facts disclosed in interviews.” VMI has also committed not to seek the identity of anyone interviewed by the firm who confidentially provides “relevant data” during the investigation.

The scope of the law firm’s inquiry is expansive. Investigators want to examine years of disciplinary records related to students accused of honor code violations.

In December, The Post found that the college’s student-run Honor Court system — which prosecutes cadets accused of lying, cheating, stealing or tolerating those who do — expels Black students at a disproportionately high rate. Between the fall of 2017 and the spring of 2020, Black students composed about 43 percent of all Honor Court convictions, even though they made up about 6 percent of the student body during that time period. When other students of color are taken into account, they made up about 54 percent of the convictions, even though they accounted for about 21 percent of the student population.

In its request for documents, Barnes & Thornburg asked for “all documentation” related to Honor Court “investigations, proceedings, and punishments” dating from Jan. 1, 2010, to the present. The firm wants Honor Court case files, “notes, findings and conclusions.” But VMI, according to the firm’s report, said it could provide only five years of Honor Court documents, given the firm’s deadlines.