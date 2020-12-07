The statue, which was sculpted by VMI graduate Moses Ezekiel and unveiled in 1912, has been the spiritual centerpiece of the 181-year-old school, where Jackson taught physics before defending slavery during the Civil War. The statue’s placement in front of the student barracks gave it a prominent home in the middle of the campus. Up until a few years ago, students had to salute the Jackson statue.
VMI — the nation’s oldest state-supported military — had long resisted calls to remove Jackson, an enslaver of six people, from his perch.
In late October, the college’s Board of Visitors voted to remove the statue, after current and former Black students described their experiences dealing with racism in a Washington Post story. About six percent of the school’s 1,700 students are Black.
In response to the story, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), a VMI alum, ordered an independent investigation into the school’s culture, and VMI’s longtime superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, was pressured to resign.
Peay had defended the statue of Jackson, calling him a “military genius” and “staunch Christian.”
VMI, whose cadets fought and died at the Battle of New Market in 1864, is now led by its first-ever Black leader, retired Army Maj. General Cedric T. Wins, who is serving as interim superintendent.
“VMI does not define itself by this statue and that is why this move is appropriate,” Wins said in a statement. “We are defined by our unique system of education and the quality and character of the graduates the Institute produces. Our graduates embody the values of honor, respect, civility, self-discipline, and professionalism. This is how we will continue to be defined.”