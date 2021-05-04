William Alcott and the Rev. Joel Hawes included the words in publications in 1834 and 1851. A plaque will be installed attributing the phrase to them and noting that Jackson kept the phrase in an inspirational quote notebook, according to the college.
The board also voted to strip Jackson as the namesake for the campus’s memorial hall and one of the arches leading into the barracks. The board said it will decide about the possible new names in September.
Last year, VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, was pressured to remove a statue of the Civil War leader, a former professor at the college who owned six enslaved people.