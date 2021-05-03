The maxim, which was added to the barracks interior during the 1953-1954 academic year, will remain. But the words “Stonewall Jackson,” which sit right under the quotation and imply he wrote them, will be scrubbed. Although Jackson apparently kept the phrase in a notebook of inspirational quotes, he did not author the saying. Two other men, William Alcott and the Rev. Joel Hawes, included the quotations in publications in 1834 and 1851, according to the college. A plaque attributing the remark to them will be installed in the barracks archway, and the sign will also note that Jackson included the saying in his book of maxims.