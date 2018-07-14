For a while, the homeowner in Montgomery County seemed to accept that her cat would not come out of the air conditioning duct. But after five days, she became worried about its welfare, according to authorities.

Finally, fearing that the cat could not go much longer without food or water, the woman called the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department, said Lt. Tami Bulla, the department’s president.

In a variation of the age-old cry, the woman pleaded in effect, “Firefighter, save my cat.”

Led by the Burtonsville department’s chief, Michael Ryman, firefighters Drew Dunn, Mark Bulla and Arturo Kopatich went to the house on Angelton Terrace. They brought power tools and an apparent knack for making rescues in tight spaces.

The first problem was to locate the frightened cat. Peering inside at an access point, they finally spotted the wandering feline.

Sliding a tape measure along the duct, Bulla said, they charted its distance from various landmarks in the house.

Then, given a free hand by the homeowner, Bulla said, the firefighters began ceiling surgery.

Near where they had charted the cat’s location, they sliced into first drywall, then the duct.

Of course, as experienced cat wranglers will recognize, after its lair was laid open, the errant animal was not about to stay around to be grabbed.

And it didn’t. But firefighters blocked parts of the duct, until out of an open air register came the missing cat.

The owner, Bulla said, was grateful. And the firefighters had a chance to hone valuable rescue skills and strategies.