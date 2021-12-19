For the fifth year, Johnson would join volunteer pilots from across the region for the annual Holly Run, bringing boughs of holly and hearts full of holiday cheer to Tangier Island, Va.
One of the region’s last inhabited offshore islands, Tangier Island is reachable only by boat or by plane. Its residents embrace their land and culture, even as the island is rapidly going underwater.
From thousands of feet above, the bay is a broad sheet of blue, flecked by scabs of land and coastline. Forests are crisscrossed by snakelike rivers, and streams wind off them like veins and capillaries. It’s this view, and the solitude that comes with it, that draws pilots such as Johnson to the hobby. Of course, the ability to skip traffic and make it across the bay in 15 minutes doesn’t hurt.
Johnson’s first stop was Kent Island’s Bay Bridge Airport, where he and his fellow volunteers gathered for breakfast and to pick up the bags of holly and say hello to one another.
“This is literally the $100 hamburger excuse to fly,” said pilot Al McMath, using aviation slang to describe a short flight to eat at a restaurant before flying home.
The tradition was started more than half a century ago by Ed Nabb Sr. The lawyer from Cambridge in Dorchester County, Md., was a pilot who would fly to Tangier Island as a weekend escape.
“It was his way of getting away from everything,” recalled his son, Ed Nabb Jr.
One year around Christmas, Nabb Sr. realized that there were no holly bushes growing in Tangier Island’s sandy soil. So, he brought some holly from his family’s farm one weekend. In time, the event grew to include dozens of recreational pilots, a batch of characters forever on the lookout for a reason to take off.
Friends have asked Nabb Jr. why pilots don’t just order decorations and mail them to the island. “That’s not the point,” he said. “If we wanted, we could contact Amazon and have them ship wreaths in.”
Participating in the Holly Run, organized by volunteers and driven by the desire to do good for someone else, lifts his spirits. “I get kind of the bah-humbugs about Christmas,” he said.
The Holly Run was canceled last year for just the second time in its history, because of the coronavirus. A late fall 2020 outbreak on the island sickened many of the residents.
“I think we all agree, after the last year, it’s awesome to have some joy and merriment,” said event organizer Helen Woods. The flight instructor and owner of Chesapeake Sport Pilot wore a green cap with pointy ears as she addressed the pilots, who scarfed down plates of blueberry pancakes and sausage inside the hangar.
After taking over the event about a decade ago, Woods moved the Holly Run to Kent Island and expanded the donations to include art supplies and aid for the community. A few years ago, Woods organized volunteer pilots to pick up feral cats from the island to be spayed and neutered. This year, donors gave more than $12,000; the money will go to residents who need help paying heating bills and buying groceries.
“We all see the beauty of Tangier, but there’s also a lot of poverty,” Woods told the pilots. Many elderly residents are surviving on Social Security, with little money to cover home repairs and other expenses.
There are worse issues than that: The island is disappearing. Nabb Jr. said that when his father began flying there, the island was about 1,200 acres with about 1,200 inhabitants. Just over 50 years later, it has shrunk to 400 acres with 400 inhabitants. A recent study suggested sea level rise and coastal erosion will make the island uninhabitable by 2053.
After stuffing a bag of holly into the back of his plane, Johnson climbed into his seat. Flying south, he radioed his location to nearby Naval Air Station Patuxent River, where the U.S. Navy tests its aircraft. Civilian pilots need to avoid infringing on the base’s airspace.
Past the massive coastal estates, past Hoopers and Smith islands, Tangier came into view. The land was reportedly given its name by Captain John Smith, who believed it resembled the port city in Morocco. During the War of 1812, the British navy used the island as a base to launch attacks on Washington and Baltimore.
On the landing strip, children with moms and grandmothers gathered to greet Santa, played by pilot Ralph Hoover. He wore a red velvet suit, made by his wife, and his own bushy white beard. His ride: a shiny red, white and blue plane that he assembled himself. Kids pressed around one of the plane’s wings, smiling and eager to collect the candy canes he handed out from a red satchel.
For island residents and their children, the arrival of Santa “starts the Christmas season,” said Christine Parks, who brought her 4-year-old grandson, Brady.
The event was bittersweet for resident Mary Parks, who wiped away tears as she remembered how much her mom, Hedy Bowden, had enjoyed the Holly Run. Bowden died this past year; her family included pictures of her at the Holly Run in a slide show they made for her funeral.
“Next to Santa Claus, she was the Holly Run,” said friend Katie Daly Mariano. “She loved everything about the holidays.”
This month, Parks snapped photos of Santa holding her infant granddaughter, who slept through the whole thing.
Minutes later, tour guide Gina Crockett picked up Johnson and Santa in a golf cart, the preferred method of transportation on the island.
The cart crossed a wooden bridge linking the eastern part of the island with the airstrip on the west. While she drove, Crockett pointed out landmarks: the historic cemetery, the school on stilts. A small grocery store sells necessities, although most residents take boats to nearby Crisfield, Md., once or twice a month to stock up.
Many residents share surnames — Park, Pruitt and Crockett — with the island’s early settlers.
After centuries of isolation, Tangier Island residents speak a unique dialect of English whose roots date back to their Cornish ancestors.
“We tone it down for outsiders,” said Mayor James Eskridge.
Like many of the island’s residents, Eskridge is also a waterman, making a living through the Chesapeake Bay’s crabs, fish and oysters.
Eskridge rose to momentary fame a few years ago after receiving a call from President Donald Trump, who told him not to worry about rising sea levels. When he’s not managing the town or on the water, Eskridge is fielding phone calls and interview requests from reporters around the globe about climate change and sea level rise.
People often ask Eskridge why Tangier residents don’t simply move. He tells them: “When we talk about saving the island, we’re not just talking about saving a piece of land. We’re talking about saving a people, a culture, a way of life.”
Following a prayer service at the town’s 19th-century Methodist church was lunch at Lorraine’s, Tangier Island’s sit-down restaurant. Pilots ate cream of crab soup and soft-shell crab sandwiches, fresh as could be.
Pilots are some of the restaurant’s best customers, says Mariano, who works as a server at Lorraine’s. Sometimes, staff from the naval base will call in lunch orders and pick them up via helicopter.
Mariano, who grew up in Northwest Baltimore’s Mount Washington neighborhood, moved to Tangier Island 23 years ago after marrying a Tangierman. Living on a remote island took “an adjustment,” she said. “We don’t have a Walmart, we don’t have a mall. You take the good with the bad.”
The good: She never worries about crime or violence like school shootings. Everyone is friendly and people look out for one another. “There is actually no better place in the world to raise children,” she said.
The bad: Kids have few career prospects as they grow up; most move away. Many men get jobs on tugboats that keep them on the water for two weeks at a time. And the island’s future is precarious — as residents were reminded during a harrowing episode this fall.
A storm in late October covered 90 percent of the island with water. The floods breached the back door of Mariano’s house and didn’t budge until the following day.
“It’s just the most hopeless feeling, when you see the water coming in and know there’s absolutely not a thing you can do to stop it.”
It was worse than anyone had ever seen. “We’ve had high water before, but not like this,” Eskridge said.
Mariano, whose youngest child will leave for college soon, doesn’t know how much longer she will be able to live on the island. Still, she believes some residents will stay no matter what.
“True Tangiermen — they just share a bloodline with the island,” she said. “This is who they are.”
