The 3-week-old pig was set to be euthanized. But Ziggy’s Refuge Farm Sanctuary in nearby Providence, North Carolina, adopted her.

Volunteers flew Hope on a private plane to the New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Kennett Square outside of Philadelphia on Nov. 16. Its staff will determine whether her legs can be repaired.

Even if Hope’s legs can’t be fixed, she will return to the animal sanctuary in North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD