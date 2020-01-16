The subcommittee’s decision will stand for at least a year.
The vote follows the removal of at least five other books after conservative parents launched an effort against LGBTQ literature in elementary schools. Those books included one that details a romance between two girls and another that features a transgender boy.
Loudoun County is an increasingly diverse suburb where the median household income is about $140,000. Observers say the battle playing out there is also playing out across the country.
